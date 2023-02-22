2023 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 MEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI

Defending Champions: Men: Indiana (1x)

The 2023 edition of the Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships starts tonight in Ann Arbor with timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays. The Ohio State Buckeyes are the defending champions in the 200 medley relay, an event in which they set the meet and conference records here last year. The Indiana Hoosiers come into today with the fastest time in the conference this season, with a 1:24.09 from the Ohio State Invite.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers are the defending champions and the conference record-holders in the 800 free relay, but Minnesota leads the Big Ten in the 800 free really so far this season after having gone 6:16.25 at their own Minnesota Invite.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big Ten Record: 1:22.13, Ohio State – 2022 Big Ten Championships

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:22.13, Ohio State – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76

Top 8:

Ohio State – 1:23.03 Michigan – 1:23.07 Indiana – 1:23.52 Purdue – 1:23.86 Wisconsin – 1:23.92 Minnesota – 1:24.21 Northwestern – 1:25.66 Penn State – 1:25.89

The Buckeyes defended their title this event in a classic race that came down to mere hundredths of a second, as Ohio State and Michigan battled stroke for stroke from soup to nuts.

Backstrokers Wyatt Davis (Michigan) and Alex Quach (OSU) flipped at the 25 at the exact time, but Davis got his hand on the wall just ahead, 20.87 to 20.96. Ohio State then took a 0.06s lead on a 23.49 breast split from Pete Krusinski, while Brendan Fitzpatrick split 23.64 for the Wolverines. Gal Cohen Groumi regained the lead for Michigan with a 19.92 fly leg against a 20.02 for James Ward. Only 0.04s separated the two teams as the anchor legs dove into the water. Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev split 18.56 to get his hand on the wall, while Michigan’s Bence Szabados clocked a 18.64, the 2nd-fastest split in the field. OSU won with a 1:23.03, while Michigan took 2nd at 1:23.07.

Indiana was in a bit a hole after a 22.09 leadoff from Luke Barr, but Van Mathias (22.74) and Tomer Frankel (19.89) had the fastest breast and fly splits of the night, and Gavin Wight anchored in 18.80, as the Hoosiers took 3rd in 1:23.52, also under the NCAA ‘A’ cut.

The top end of this event was markedly slower than last year. In 2022, three teams went under 1:23: Ohio State (1:22.13), Indiana (1:22.51), and Michigan (1:22.90).

Purude (1:23.86) and Wisconsin (1:23.92) also battled throughout the race, with both squads finishing under the NCAA ‘B’ cut. The Badgers knocked over half a second off of their weeks-old school record of 1:24.54, while the Boilermakers were just 0.04s shy of their school record in the event. Until the beginning of the month, the Wisconsin men had never been under 1:25 in this event, and now they’ve gotten under 1:24.

Max McHugh is gonna Max McHugh, and sure enough, he split 22.57 on breast, pacing the field on the leg in which he has the fastest time ever (22.40). Minnesota ended up 6th in 1:24.21, collecting a NCAA ‘B’ cut. Last year, Minnesota DQ’d thanks to two early takeoffs, and ended up not swimming the event at NCAAs.

Northwestern took 7th in 1:25.66, as Kevin Houseman nearly got under 23 with a 23.07 breast split. Penn State finished 8th in 1:25.89.

Men’s 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals