Harvard Downs Ivy Meet Record in 200 Medley Relay with 1:23.79

2023 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Final

  • Ivy League Meet Record: 1:24.00 – Harvard (2022)
  • Ivy League Record: 1:22.42 – Harvard (2022)
  • Pool Record: 1:24.33 – Harvard (2019)
  • NCAA A Standard: 1:23.76

Podium:

  1. Harvard – 1:23.79
  2. Princeton – 1:24.98
  3. Columbia – 1:25.53
  4. Yale – 1:25.62
  5. Cornell – 1:27.25
  6. Brown – 1:27.32
  7. Dartmouth – 1:29.38

DQ – Penn

Harvard kicked off Day 1 with a new Ivy League Championship and Katherine Moran Coleman pool record in the 200 medley relay, clocking a 1:23.79 to beat Princeton by 1.2 seconds. Anthony Rincon put the Crimson well into the lead on the backstroke leadoff leg with his 21.78. Jared Simpson followed with a 23.23 breaststroke, while Umit Gures went 19.80 on the butterfly. Ryan Linnihan brought them home with 18.98 on the freestyle, as the Harvard quartet beat their 2022 championship performance by .27.

  Harvard (2022 Ivy Meet) – 1:24.06 Harvard (2023 Ivy Meet) – 1:23.79
Backstroke Dean Farris – 21.22 Anthony Rincon – 21.78
Breaststroke Jared Simpson – 24.08 Jared Simpson – 23.23
Butterfly Umit Gures – 19.82 Umit Gures – 19.80
Freestyle Raphael Marcoux – 18.94 Ryan Linnihan – 18.98

Farris, Simpson, Gures, and Marcoux broke the overall Ivy League record, as well as the Harvard program record, with 1:22.42 at the 2022 NCAA Division I Championships, where they placed ninth overall.

 

