Harvard Downs Ivy Meet Record in 200 Medley Relay with 1:23.79

2023 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2022
- Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Brown University, Providence, RI
- Defending Champions: Harvard University
- Live Results on Meet Mobile
- Daily Results PDFs posted post-session here
- Live Video (ESPN+)
- Championship Central
- Day 1 Finals Results (PDF)
Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Final
- Ivy League Meet Record: 1:24.00 – Harvard (2022)
- Ivy League Record: 1:22.42 – Harvard (2022)
- Pool Record: 1:24.33 – Harvard (2019)
- NCAA A Standard: 1:23.76
Podium:
- Harvard – 1:23.79
- Princeton – 1:24.98
- Columbia – 1:25.53
- Yale – 1:25.62
- Cornell – 1:27.25
- Brown – 1:27.32
- Dartmouth – 1:29.38
DQ – Penn
Harvard kicked off Day 1 with a new Ivy League Championship and Katherine Moran Coleman pool record in the 200 medley relay, clocking a 1:23.79 to beat Princeton by 1.2 seconds. Anthony Rincon put the Crimson well into the lead on the backstroke leadoff leg with his 21.78. Jared Simpson followed with a 23.23 breaststroke, while Umit Gures went 19.80 on the butterfly. Ryan Linnihan brought them home with 18.98 on the freestyle, as the Harvard quartet beat their 2022 championship performance by .27.
|Harvard (2022 Ivy Meet) – 1:24.06
|Harvard (2023 Ivy Meet) – 1:23.79
|Backstroke
|Dean Farris – 21.22
|Anthony Rincon – 21.78
|Breaststroke
|Jared Simpson – 24.08
|Jared Simpson – 23.23
|Butterfly
|Umit Gures – 19.82
|Umit Gures – 19.80
|Freestyle
|Raphael Marcoux – 18.94
|Ryan Linnihan – 18.98
Farris, Simpson, Gures, and Marcoux broke the overall Ivy League record, as well as the Harvard program record, with 1:22.42 at the 2022 NCAA Division I Championships, where they placed ninth overall.