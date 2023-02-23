2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships

WEDNESDAY HEAT SHEET

The 2023 Women’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships will kick off this evening in Federal Way, Washington. Tonight’s all-relay session will feature the timed finals of the 200 medley relay and the 800 freestyle relay.

Stanford enters the meet as the defending champions after reclaiming their title from Cal last year. Stanford’s 800 freestyle relay is seeded first tonight by a considerable margin, as they are the only Pac-12 team to have broken the 7-minute barrier so far this season.

USC comes in as the top seed in the 200 medley relay, but just barely, as Cal is entered a tenth behind. Stanford, seeded 3rd, joins Cal and USC as the only teams in the conference who have already hit an NCAA ‘A’ standard in the event.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:33.11, Stanford (2018)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:34.13, Cal (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

Results:

Cal – 1:35.40 Stanford – 1:35.42 USC – 1:35.63 UCLA – 1:36.64 Arizona State – 1:38.69 Arizona – 1:38.87 Washington State – 1:39.28

Cal’s team of Isabelle Stadden, Jade Neser, Mia Kragh, and Mckenna Stone touched first in the opening relay with a final time of 1:35.40. Cal led Stanford by a half-second margin heading into the final 50, but Stanford’s anchor Taylor Ruck threw down a 21.56 on the final leg to cut the margin down to 0.02, landing Stanford 2nd at 1:35.42.

Cal shaved a few tenths off their season best time from the Minnesota Invite, while Stanford’s swim was also an improvement from November by about half a second. USC and Arizona were the only teams to add to their entry times.

Ruck’s 21.56 was the quickest split of the field, while her teammate Claire Curzan clocked the fastest 50 backstroke split at 23.34. For USC, Kaitlyn Dobler swam the fastest breaststroke split (26.34), while her teammate teammate Anicka Delgado had the fastest 50 fly (22.64).

UCLA picked up a 4th-place finish, led by Claire Grover who recorded a 21.59 on the final leg. They were a solid two seconds ahead of Arizona State and Arizona in 5th and 6th, while Washington State took 7th. Cal and USC’s ‘B’ teams posted times of 1:38.27 and 1:38.61, which would have been 5th and 6th if they were not exhibition.

Utah’s ‘A’ team was disqualified.

Women’s 800 Free Relay

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (2017)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 6:49.42, Stanford (2017)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

Results: