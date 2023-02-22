2023 Big 12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX

Defending Champions: Women: Texas (10x) Men: Texas (26x)

After an exhilarating few days of racing during week one of the NCAA conference season, it’s time for week two. Things will kick off at the 2023 Big 12 Championships tonight as the men and women take to the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays.

Texas won all four of these events on night one of the meet last year and they’re favoured tonight to go 4-for-4 again. That doesn’t mean they will come away on top without a fight as TCU and WVU on the men’s side and TCU, WVU, Kansas, and Iowa State on the women’s side try their best to dethrone the reigning champs.

In addition to the quartet of relays, the men’s and women’s 1-meter diving events will also go down on the first day of the meet. Stay tuned here to stay up to date on the first night of action.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:34.04, Texas – 2022 Big 12 Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:34.04, Texas – 2022 Big 12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

Top 3:

Texas – 1:34.21 TCU – 1:38.62 West Virginia – 1:39.43

The University of Texas women picked up their first win of the meet by swimming a 1:34.21 to finish just over 4 seconds ahead of Texas Christian University’s 1:38.62. The Longhorns used the same four women here that they did at this season’s mid-season meet, the Minnesota Invite.

Olivia Bray, Anna Elendt, Emma Sticklen, and Grace Cooper were around the same time here as they swam in Minnesota: a 1:34.46. The time was, however, a bit slower than what Texas swam at the 2022 Big 12 Championships last year, which was a new Big 12 conference and meet record (1:34.04).

Olivia Bray had the fastest split in the field on the backstroke leg with a 23.85 and Anna Elendt followed that up with a 26.07 breaststroke. Emma Sticklen threw down a 22.98 on the butterfly and anchor Grace Cooper finished things off for Texas with a 21.31. All four Texas women were the fastest on their respective legs among the five A teams racing tonight.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:21.54, Texas – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:22.24 – 2022 Big 12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76

Top 3:

Texas – 1:23.53 TCU – 1:25.63 West Virginia – 1:25.42

The Texas men made it 2-for-2 in the 200 medley relay as they clinched the gold medal with a 1:23.53, ahead of TCU’s 1:25.63. The Longhorns were more than a second slower here than what they swam last year at the Big 12 Championships when they established the current meet record of 1:22.24.

Carson Foster opened with a 21.40 backstroke split for Texas, touching ahead of TCU freshman Edgar Cicanci who posted a 22.14, and West Virginia’s Justin Heimes who swam a 21.84. Notably, the leading man on Texas’ ‘C’ team, Ethan Harder, out-swam Foster here with a 21.32.

The rest of the Texas ‘A’ team posted the fastest times in the field on their splits in the form of William Chan (breast, 22.89), Caspar Corbeau (butterfly, 20.28), and Daniel Krueger (freestyle, 18.96).

Women’s 800 Free Relay

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 6:54.83, Texas – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 6:58.37, Texas

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

No results are available yet.

Men’s 800 Free Relay

NCAA Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 6:05.08, Texas – 2019 Big 12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

Top 3: