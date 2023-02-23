2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships

THURSDAY MORNING HEAT SHEET

Today is the first full day of racing at the 2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships in Washington. After each winning relay last night, Stanford and Cal are tied for the lead with a 120 points heading into today. This mornings events included the prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free.

The 500 free has four women entered within less than half a second of each other, led by Cal senior Rachel Klinker. Stanford’s Torri Huske scratched the 200 IM in favor of the 50 free, leaving Cal sophomore Leah Polonsky as the top entry for the event. In the 50 free, Huske leads by just a hundredth over her teammate Claire Curzan, who is entered as an exhibition swimmer in the event.

Women’s 500 Freestyle NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:25.25, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:43.08 Top 8 Qualifiers: