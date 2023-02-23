The Top 8 Times In Each Women’s Event Across The 2023 SEC, Big 10, And ACC Championships

Now that we’re in the middle of week two of the 2023 conference championships season, we thought we’d compile a mock “top 8” for each event from the Power 5 championships last week. As seen below, we’ve created a list of what the A final would look like if you took the swims from the women’s SEC, ACC, and Big 10 Championships and put them in the same pool. These swims include all A, B, and C final performances and the meets.
The majority of the names that show up on these top 8 lists are from the SEC and ACC meets, which were both faster at the top end than Big 10s. Some swimmers, however, made it into the top 8 from Big 10s including Paige McKenna of Wisconsin who was the fastest woman across all three conferences in the 1650 freestyle (15:46.90).
ACC swimmers “won” almost all of these composite events as Rachel Stege‘s 500 freestyle (4:36.31) and Mona McSharry‘s 100 breaststroke (57.25) marked the only top times from SEC. Additionally, the SEC conference put 34 women overall into the top 8s, while Virginia put 50 in, and Big 10 20. The only two events that don’t feature a Big 10 swimmer here are the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Check out the rankings below, check out the men’s post here, and comment your thoughts!
WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE
- Rachel Stege (Georgia) — 4:36.31 (SEC)
- Kristen Stege (Tennessee) — 4:36.35 (SEC)
- Emma Weyant (Florida) — 4:37.96 (SEC)
- Deniz Ertan (Georgia Tech) / Ella Nelson (UVA) – 4:38.04 (ACC)
- Abby Carlson (Wisconsin) – 4:38.15 (Big 10)
- Ching Gan (Indiana) – 4:38.96 (Big 10)
- Kat McCarville (Tennessee) – 4:38.99 (SEC)
WOMEN’S 200 IM
- Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 1:50.15 (ACC)
- Zoie Hartman (Georgia — 1:53.58 (SEC)
- Sally Foley (Duke) – 1:54.12 (ACC)
- Abby Harter (Virginia) – 1:54.83 (ACC)
- Abby Arens (NC State) – 1:54.93 (ACC)
- Josie Panitz (Ohio State) – 1:54.96 (Big 10)
- Josephine Fuller (Tennessee — 1:55.01 (SEC)
- Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:55.06 (Big 10)
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE
- Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 20.83 (ACC)
- Maggie MacNeil (LSU) — 20.98 (SEC)
- Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 21.36 (ACC)
- Christiana Regenauer (Louisville) – 21.58 (ACC)
- Katharine Berkoff (NC State) – 21.73 (ACC)
- Mona McSharry (Tennessee) — 21.74 (SEC)
- Kalia Antoniou (Alabama) — 21.75 (SEC)
- Julia Dennis (Louisville) – 21.83 (ACC)
WOMEN’S 400 IM
- Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 3:59.33 (ACC)
- Emma Weyant (FLOR) – 4:01.18 (SEC)
- Felicia Pasadyn (Ohio State) – 4:03.62 (Big 10)
- Lauren Poole (UKY) – 4:04.62 (SEC)
- Megan Van Berkom (Minnesota) – 4:04.86 (Big 10)
- Grace Sheble (NC State) – 4:04.98 (ACC)
- Abby Hay (Louisville) – 4:05.23 (ACC)
- Zoe Dixon (Florida) – 4:06.18 (SEC)
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY
- Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 48.84 (ACC)
- Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 48.99 (SEC)
- Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 49.34 (ACC)
- Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 50.04 (ACC)
- Abby Arens (NC State) – 50.84 (ACC)
- Kylee Alons (NC State) – 50.93 (ACC)
- Meghan Lee (AUB) – 51.01 (SEC)
- Christiana Regenauer (Louisville) – 51.03 (ACC)
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE
- Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 1:41.63 (ACC)
- Aimee Canny (Virginia) – 1:42.62 (ACC)
- Brooklyn Douthwright (TENN) – 1:42.64 (SEC)
- Emma Atkinson (Virginia Tech) – 1:43.31 (ACC)
- Anna Peplowski (Indiana) – 1:43.33 (Big 10)
- Chloe Stepanek (TAMU) – 1:43.37 (SEC)
- Amy Fulmer (Ohio State) – 1:43.45 (Big 10)
- Micayla Cronk (FLOR) – 1:43.77 (SEC)
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY
- Abby Arens, (NC State) — 1:52.91 (ACC)
- Abby Hay (Louisville) — 1:53.51 (ACC)
- Katie Crom (Michigan) – 1:53.94 (Big 10)
- Jenna Bridges (LSU) – 1:54.18 (SEC)
- Felicia Pasadyn (Ohio State) – 1:54.33 (Big 10)
- Abby Harter (UVA) — 1:54.51 (ACC)
- Callie Dickinson (UGA) – 1:54.63 (ACC)
- Sara Stotler (TENN) – 1:54.88 (SEC)
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE
- Katharine Berkoff (NC State) — 49.45 (ACC)
- Rhyan White (BAMA) – 50.92 (SEC)
- Reilly Tiltmann (UVA) — 51.20 (ACC)
- Josephine Fuller (TENN) – 51.26 (SEC)
- Eboni McCarty (UGA) – 51.35 (SEC)
- Nyah Funderburke (Ohio State) – 51.52 (Big 10)
- Kennedy Noble (NC State) / Meredith Rees (UMIZ) – 51.59 (ACC / SEC)
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE
- Mona McSharry (TENN) – 57.25 (SEC)
- Alex Walsh (UVA) — 57.64 (ACC)
- Hannah Bach (Ohio State) – 58.19 (Big 10)
- Heather MacCausland (NC State) — 58.22 (ACC)
- Josie Panitz (Ohio State) – 58.29 (Big 10)
- Emma Weber (UVA) — 58.61 (ACC)
- Zoie Hartman (UGA) – 58.65 (SEC)
- Andrea Podmanikova (NC State) — 58.69 (ACC)
WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE
- Paige McKenna (Wisconsin) – 15:46.90 (Big 10)
- Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 15:47.02 (SEC)
- Aly Breslin (Tennessee) – 15:52.71 (SEC)
- Kristen Stege (Tennessee) – 15:53.47 (SEC)
- Deniz Ertan (Georgia Tech) — 15:55.77 (ACC)
- Ching Gan (Indiana) – 15:56.55 (Big 10)
- Mariah Denigan (Indiana) – 15:57.82 (Big 10)
- Abby McCulloh (Georgia) – 15:58.45 (SEC)
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE
- Kennedy Noble (NC State) — 1:50.24 (ACC)
- Emma Muzzy (NC State) — 1:50.96 (ACC)
- Reilly Tiltmann (UVA) — 1:51.05 (ACC)
- Paige Hetrick (Louisville) — 1:51.70 (ACC)
- Ella Varga (LSU) – 1:51.74 (SEC)
- Anna Peplowski (Indiana) – 1:51.81 (Big 10)
- Josephine Fuller (Tennessee) – 1:52.21 (SEC)
- Rye Ulett (Louisville) — 1:52.24 (ACC)
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE
- Kate Douglass (UVA) — 45.86 (ACC)
- Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 46.27 (SEC)
- Gretchen Walsh (UVA) — 46.32 (ACC)
- Katharine Berkoff (NC State) / Amy Fulmer (Ohio State) — 47.02 (ACC / Big 10)
- Gabi Albiero (Louisville) — 47.06 (ACC)
- Kalia Antoniou (Alabama) – 47.46 (SEC)
- Christiana Regenauer (Louisville) — 47.47 (ACC)
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE
- Alex Walsh (UVA) — 2:03.68 (ACC)
- Mona McSharry (Tennessee) – 2:05.11 (SEC)
- Zoie Hartman (Georgia) – 2:05.48 (SEC)
- Avery Wiseman (Alabama) – 2:05.85 (SEC)
- Noelle Peplowski (Indiana) – 2:06.01 (Big 10)
- Kaelyn Gridley (Duke) — 2:06.74 (ACC)
- Andrea Podmanikova (NC State) — 2:06.77 (ACC)
- Sally Foley (Duke) — 2:06.81 (ACC)
Women’s distance becoming deep! Excited to see the b1650 showdown between Sullivan, McKenna, McMahon, and Stege