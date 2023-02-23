The Top 8 Times In Each Women’s Event Across The 2023 SEC, Big 10, And ACC Championships

Now that we’re in the middle of week two of the 2023 conference championships season, we thought we’d compile a mock “top 8” for each event from the Power 5 championships last week. As seen below, we’ve created a list of what the A final would look like if you took the swims from the women’s SEC, ACC, and Big 10 Championships and put them in the same pool. These swims include all A, B, and C final performances and the meets.

The majority of the names that show up on these top 8 lists are from the SEC and ACC meets, which were both faster at the top end than Big 10s. Some swimmers, however, made it into the top 8 from Big 10s including Paige McKenna of Wisconsin who was the fastest woman across all three conferences in the 1650 freestyle (15:46.90).

ACC swimmers “won” almost all of these composite events as Rachel Stege‘s 500 freestyle (4:36.31) and Mona McSharry‘s 100 breaststroke (57.25) marked the only top times from SEC. Additionally, the SEC conference put 34 women overall into the top 8s, while Virginia put 50 in, and Big 10 20. The only two events that don’t feature a Big 10 swimmer here are the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

Check out the rankings below, and comment your thoughts!

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE

WOMEN’S 200 IM

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

WOMEN’S 400 IM

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE