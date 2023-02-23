The Top 8 Times In Each Men’s Event Across The 2023 SEC And ACC Championships

Now that we’re in the middle of week two of the 2023 conference championships season, we thought we’d compile a mock “top 8” for each event from the Power 5 championships last week. As seen below, we’ve created a list of what the A final would look like if you took the swims from the men’s SEC and ACC Championships and put them in the same pool. These swims include all A, B, and C final performances and the meets.
SEC swimmers “won” nine of the events represented in this exercise, while the ACC topped the rankings in three. Four different ACC swimmers pulled off those top swims in Arsenio Bustos, Youssef Ramadan, Aiden Hayes, and Noah Nichols.
SEC also had the most swimmers in the top 8 rankings overall with 60 men from that conference appearing here while 45 come from ACC. Jordan Crooks was the only man in these rankings to have the fastest time in two events. He won the SEC title for Tennessee in the 50 and 100 freestyles and was faster than all performers at ACCs in those events.
Check out the full list of events and their respective top 8’s below and follow along with the two men’s Power 5 meets happening this week, Big 12s and Big Tens, along with Pac-12s next week. Read the post for the women’s events here.
MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE
- Jake Mitchell (Florida) — 4:09.85 (SEC)
- Jake Magahey (Georgia) — 4:10.03 (SEC)
- Alfosno Mestre (Florida) — 4:10.15 (SEC)
- James Plage (NC State) – 4:12.33 (ACC)
- Baturalp Unlu (Georgia Tech) 4:12.35 (ACC)
- Giov Linscheer (Florida) — 4:12.69 (SEC)
- Eric Brown (Florida) — 4:12.95 (SEC)
- Yordan Yanchev (Florida State) – 4:12.97 (ACC)
MEN’S 200 IM
- Arsenio Bustos (NC State) – 1:40.31 (ACC)
- Baylor Nelson (Texas A&M) — 1:40.86 (SEC)
- Carles Coll Marti (Virginia Tech) – 1:41.02 (ACC)
- Giovanni Izzo (NC State) – 1:41.13 (ACC)
- Koko Bratanov (Texas A&M) — 1:42.50 (SEC)
- Reid Mikuta (AUB) – 1:42.90 (SEC)
- Ben Patton (Missouri) — 1:42.98 (SEC)
- Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero, Florida — 1:43.09 (SEC)
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE
- Jordan Crooks (Tennessee) — 17.93 (SEC)
- Josh Liendo (Florida) — 18.39 (SEC)
- Adam Chaney (Florida) — 18.71 (SEC)
- Abdelrahman Elaraby (Louisville) / Gui Caribe (Tennessee) – 18.79 (ACC / SEC)
- Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech) – 18.82 (ACC)
- Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) – 18.93 (ACC)
- Macguire McDuff (Florida) — 18.95 (SEC)
MEN’S 400 IM
- Baylor Nelson (TAMU) – 3:38.14 (SEC)
- Anze Fers Erzen (TAMU) – 3:40.10 (SEC)
- Ian Grum (UGA) – 3:40.32 (SEC)
- Giovanni Linscheer (FLOR) – 3:40.90 (SEC)
- Landon Driggers (TENN) – 3:40.94 (SEC)
- Jack Hoagland (Notre Dame) – 3:41.15 (ACC)
- Nico Garcia (Virginia Tech) – 3:41.63 (ACC)
- Owen Lloyd (NC State) – 3:42.16 (ACC)
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY
- Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech) – 43.93 (ACC)
- Josh Liendo (FLOR) – 44.11 (SEC)
- Jordan Crooks (TENN) – 44.37 (SEC)
- Aiden Hayes (NC State) – 44.66 (ACC)
- Nyls Korstanje (NC State) – 44.70 (ACC)
- Arsenio Bustos (NC State) – 44.97 (ACC)
- Clement Secchi (UMIZ) – 45.08 (SEC)
- Kacper Stokowski (NC State) / Tim Connery (Virginia) – 45.12 (ACC)
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE
- Charlie Hawke (BAMA) – 1:31.20 (SEC)
- Jack Dahlgren (UMIZ) – 1:31.34 (SEC)
- Macguire McDuff (FLOR) – 1:32.34 (SEC)
- Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) – 1:32.43 (ACC)
- Jake Magahey (UGA) – 1:32.42 (SEC)
- Baturalp Unlu (Georgia Tech) / Bartosz Piszczorowicz (NC State) – 1:32.47 (ACC)
- Jake Mitchell (Florida) – 1:32.69 (SEC)
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY
- Aiden Hayes (NC State) — 1:40.21 (ACC)
- Clement Secchi (UMIZ) – 1:41.07 (SEC)
- Noah Bowers (NC State) — 1:41.14 (ACC)
- Joaquín González Piñero (FLOR) – 1:41.37 (SEC)
- Mason Wilby (UKY) – 1:41.59 (SEC)
- Martin Espernberger (TENN) – 1:41.91 (SEC)
- Mateo Miceli (BAMA) – 1;42.02 (SEC)
- Josh Fong (UVA) — 1:42.45 (ACC)
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE
- Adam Chaney (FLOR) – 44.18 (SEC)
- Kacper Stokowski (NC State) — 44.47 (ACC)
- Nate Stoffle (AUB) – 45.01 (SEC)
- Michael Laitarovsky (SCAR) – 45.27 (SEC)
- Matt Brownstead (UVA) — 45.35 (ACC)
- Bradley Dunham (UGA) – 45.44 (SEC)
- Giovanni Izzo (NC State) — 45.46 (ACC)
- Krzysztof Radziszewski (PITT) – 45.49 (ACC)
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE
- Noah Nichols (UVA) — 50.82 (ACC)
- Dillon Hillis (FLOR) – 51.02 (SEC)
- Aleksas Savickas (FLOR) – 51.07 (SEC)
- Reid Mikuta (AUB) – 51.22 (SEC)
- Denis Petrashov (Louisville) — 51.26 (ACC)
- Ben Patton (UMIZ) – 51.54 (SEC)
- Mason Hunter (NC State) / Carles Coll Marti (Virginia Tech) — 51.57 (ACC)
MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE
- Levi Sandidge (Kentucky) – 14:31.47 (SEC)
- Will Gallant (NC State — 14:34.82 (ACC)
- Jake Magahey (Georgia) – 14:38.45 (SEC)
- Tyler Watson (Florida) – 14:38.50 (SEC)
- Mert Kilavuz (Georgia Tech) — 14:41.50 (ACC)
- Mason Mathias (Auburn) – 14:42.99 (SEC)
- Eric Brown (Florida) – 14:44.06 (SEC)
- Ross Dant (NC State) — 14:45.57 (ACC)
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE
- Bradley Dunham (Georgia) – 1:39.27 (SEC)
- Nico Garcia (Virginia Tech) — 1:39.49 (ACC)
- Baylor Nelson (Texas A&M) – 1:39.79 (SEC)
- Jack Dahlgren (Missouri) – 1:39.80 (SEC)
- Aidan Stoffle (Auburn) – 1:39.88 (SEC)
- Kacper Stokowski (NC State) — 1:39.94 (ACC)
- Nick Simons (Tennessee) – 1:40.05 (SEC)
- Jack Aikins (UVA) — 1:40.11 (ACC)
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE
- Jordan Crooks (Tennessee) – 41.19 (SEC)
- Josh Liendo (Florida) – 41.24 (SEC)
- Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech) — 41.33 (ACC)
- Gui Caribe (Tennessee) – 41.55 (SEC)
- Macguire McDuff (Florida) – 41.59 (SEC)
- Matt Brownstead (UVA) — 41.72 (ACC)
- Brooks Curry (LSU) – 41.88 (SEC)
- Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) — 41.85 (ACC)
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE
- Aleksas Savickas (Florida) – 1:50.08 (SEC)
- Denis Petrashov (Louisville) — 1:50.51 (ACC)
- Carles Coll Marti (Virginia Tech) — 1:50.90 (ACC)
- Dillon Hillis (Florida) – 1:51.14 (SEC)
- Lyubomir Epitropov (Tennessee) – 1:51.83 (SEC)
- Andres Puente (Texas A&M) – 1:51.92 (SEC)
- Noah Nichols (UVA) — 1:51.97 (ACC)
- Arsenio Bustos (NC State) – 1:52.34 (ACC)
200 IM missed a couple prelim swims from sec and acc. Julian Smith and Tim Connery were both 1:42