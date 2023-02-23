Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games Will Construct Temporary Pool

As we reported earlier this week, the Australian federal government and the Queensland state government are set to spend approximately $4.9 billion USD on venues for the 2032 Summer Olympic Games in Brisbane.

According to the Brisbane 2032 master plan, six new venues will be developed in time to host competition events for Brisbane 2032. Construction of new venues is scheduled to commence in 2025 and all new venues will be delivered at least 12 months ahead of the Games.

Competition venues will be hosted in the following locations:

Brisbane—22 venues

Gold Coast—6 venues

Sunshine Coast—4 venues

Regional Queensland—3 venues (Cairns, Townsville, Toowoomba)

Interstate—2 venues (Sydney, Melbourne)

Specific to swimming, the Brisbane Arena will house a temporarily-constructed pool at which the swimming, water polo finals and Paralympic swimming events will take place. The Guardian reports that Brisbane Arena will be converted into a music venue after the Olympic and Paralympic Games conclude.

Temporary pools are not exactly uncommon for elite international swimming events. Although Paris 2024 is building a new 5,000-seat swimming venue to host artistic swimming diving and some water polo competition, organizers are also constructing a 15,000-seat temporary venue to host pool swimming.

The United States Olympic Swimming Trials have used temporary pools on four separate occasions, most recently in 2021.