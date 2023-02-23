Torri Huske Chooses 50 Free Over 200 IM on Day 2 of Pac-12s

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford star sophomore Torri Huske has chosen the 200 IM over the 50 free on day 2 of the 2023 Pac-12 Championships.

Huske, a US Olympian and the defending World Champion in the 100 fly, has a lot of choices for events as a versatile swimmer who is good at butterfly, sprint freestyle, and IM events.

At last year’s NCAA Championships, she swam the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 100 free, which was the same lineup she swam at Pac-12s last year (sweeping the titles there). She’s been swimming a lot of IM races this year, but for the first time in college, she’s jumped into the 50 free as a championship event instead.

Other notable absences include Stanford’s Allie Raab from the 200 IM. Raab had only three individual entries this week: the 200 IM, the 100 breast, and 200 breast. That means she will be at least one race short of the maximum.

She did swim on Stanford’s 200 medley relay on Wednesday, splitting 27.33 on the breaststroke leg.

Stanford head coach Greg Meehan says that because of surgeries on her shoulder and hip (twice), she hasn’t raced much other than breaststroke, and they didn’t want to risk it on an extra race. Meehan says she’ll still swim the 100 and 200 breaststroke later in the meet.

Other Top 20 Scratches

Women’s 500 free:

Justina Kozan, USC (#5 seed) – for 200 IM

Charlotte Hook, Stanford (#17 seed) – for 200 IM

Women’s 200 IM:

Torri Huske , Stanford (#1 seed) – for 50 free

, Stanford (#1 seed) – for 50 free Julia Heimstead, Arizona (#14 seed) – no other swims

Allie Raab, Stanford (#20 seed) – no other swims

Women’s 50 free: