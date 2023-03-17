Kaii Winkler Swims 1:33.28 200-Yard Free To Become #2 All-Time In U.S. 15-16 Age Group

2023 Florida Gulf Coast SCY Senior Championships

March 16 to 19, 2023

SCY (25 yards)

Academic Village, Pembroke Pines, Florida

On Friday night, 16-year-old Kaii Winkler swam a personal best time in the 200 free at the 2023 Florida Gulf Coast Senior Championships, clocking a 1:33.28. He now passes Drew Kibler to become the second-fastest swimmer of all-time in the boys’ 15-16 U.S. age group, and is just 0.21 seconds off of Maximus Williamson‘s national age group record time of 1:33.07.

All-Time Top Performers, Boys’ 200 Free, U.S. 15-16 Age Group

Maximus Williamson, Lakeside Aquatic Club — 1:33.07 (2022) Kaii Winkler, Eagle Aquatics — 1:33.28 (2023) Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club — 1:33.30 (2017) Daniel Diehl, Cumberland YMCA — 1:33.68 (2022) Jack Walker, SwimMAC Carolina — 1:33.73 (2016)

Coming into this meet, Winkler’s best time was a 1:33.36 from 2022 Winter Juniors, which had him ranked #3 all-time in his age group. He had a very different race strategy on Friday compared to Winter Juniors, as he went out a whopping 0.6 seconds faster but came home 0.52 seconds slower. However, Winkler’s back halves on his previous two best swims are all faster than Williamson’s NAG, while Williamson’s front half is substantially faster than Winkler’s.

Comparative Splits:

Kaii Winkler, 2023 Florida Gulf Coast SCY Senior Championships Kaii Winkler, 2022 Speedo Winter Juniors East Maximus Williamson, 2022 Speedo Winter Juniors West 50y 21.83 21.96 21.51 100y 23.72 (45.55) 24.19 (46.15) 23.54 (45.05) 150y 23.42 23.60 24.14 200y 24.31 (47.73) 23.61 (47.21) 23.88 (48.02) Total 1:33.28 1:33.36 1:33.07

Winkler also raced the 100 fly at this meet, clocking a 46.96 personal best to become the #14-ranked swimmer of all time in the U.S. 15-16 age group for the event. He came into Friday with a best time of 48.05, went 47.85 in prelims, and then dropped nearly a second in finals.