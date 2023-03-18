2023 Women’s NCAA Division I Championships: Night 3 Race Videos

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia’s Alex Walsh kicked off the night with a win in the 400 IM. Walsh swam a personal best, winning in a 3:57.24. Walsh led the whole race. Teammate Ella Nelson touched in second in a 3:59.54, making the Hoos the only swimmers under the 4:00 mark.

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Meet Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

American Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

US Open Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Pool Record: 3:58.36, Elizabeth Beisel (California) – 2012

2022 Champion: Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 3:57.25

Top 8:

Kate Douglass swam to her second individual title as well as second NCAA, American, and US Open records in the 100 fly touching in a 48.46. Douglass set the 200 IM record yesterday. Douglass was able to get the touch ahead of LSU’s Maggie MacNeil who swam a 48.51. Notably, MacNeil used to hold the meet record as she won the NCAA title in a 48.89 back in 2021.

100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Top 8:

Defending NCAA Champion Taylor Ruck of Stanford swam a 1:42.36 winning the 200 free tonight, touching 0.05 ahead of Brooklyn Douthwright of Tennessee as she touched in a 1:42.41. Ruck led the whole race, but a strong push at the end helped secure the win.

200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

Meet Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

American Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

US Open Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

Pool Record: 1:41.40, Missy Franklin (California) – 2013

2022 Champion: Taylor Ruck (Stanford) – 1:41.12

Top 8:

The 100 breast was a tight race. Texas freshman Lydia Jacoby had a strong last 25, and had the fastest second 50 split of the field, helping propel her to the win touching in a 57.03. That was also a personal best time. Coming in second was Mona McSharry of Tennessee, swimming a 57.16 in front of the home crowd.

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Meet Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

American Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

US Open Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Pool Record: 56.64, Molly Hannis (Tennessee) – 2017

2022 Champion: Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 56.93

Top 8:

Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh led the way in the 100 back, setting American, NCAA, and US Open records in the process. Walsh swam a 48.26, breaking NC State’s Katharine Berkoff‘s record that she set last year in a 48.74. Berkoff swam a 49.13 tonight for second.

100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022

Meet Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022

American Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022

US Open Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022

Pool Record: 49.12, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023

2022 Champion: Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 48.74

Top 8:

Virginia went with the same lineup that they set the NCAA record in at ACCs a month ago. Gretchen Walsh led them off and gave them a lead from the start.

400 MEDLEY RELAY — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 2023

Meet Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022

American Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022

U.S. Open Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 2023

Pool Record: 3:26.64, Alabama (R. White, A. Wiseman, M. Scott, C. Dupre) — 2020

2022 Champion: Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 3:22.34

Top 8: