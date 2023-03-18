2023 Women’s NCAA Division I Championships: Night 3 Race Videos

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
Virginia’s Alex Walsh kicked off the night with a win in the 400 IM. Walsh swam a personal best, winning in a 3:57.24. Walsh led the whole race. Teammate Ella Nelson touched in second in a 3:59.54, making the Hoos the only swimmers under the 4:00 mark.
400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- Meet Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- American Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- US Open Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
Pool Record: 3:58.36, Elizabeth Beisel (California) – 2012
- 2022 Champion: Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 3:57.25
Top 8:
- Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 3:57.24
- Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 3:59.54
- Emma Weyant (Florida) – 4:03.50
- Mabel Zavaros (Florida) – 4:04.09
- Grace Sheble (NC State) – 4:04.83
- Megan Van Berkom (Minnesota) – 4:05.37
- Lucy Bell (Stanford) – 4:05.56
- Lauren Poole (Kentucky) – 4:05.74
Kate Douglass swam to her second individual title as well as second NCAA, American, and US Open records in the 100 fly touching in a 48.46. Douglass set the 200 IM record yesterday. Douglass was able to get the touch ahead of LSU’s Maggie MacNeil who swam a 48.51. Notably, MacNeil used to hold the meet record as she won the NCAA title in a 48.89 back in 2021.
100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
NCAA Record: 48.84, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 Meet Record: 48.89, Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 2021 American Record: 48.84, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 US Open Record: 48.84, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 Pool Record: 49.73, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2020
- 2022 Champion: Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 49.04
Top 8:
- Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 48.46 (NCAA and American Records)
- Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 48.51
- Torri Huske (Stanford) – 48.96
- Claire Curzan (Stanford) – 50.09
- Gabi Albiero (Louisville)/Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 50.15
- (tie)
- Kylee Alons (NC State) – 50.44
- Kit Kat Zenick (Ohio State) – 51.11
Defending NCAA Champion Taylor Ruck of Stanford swam a 1:42.36 winning the 200 free tonight, touching 0.05 ahead of Brooklyn Douthwright of Tennessee as she touched in a 1:42.41. Ruck led the whole race, but a strong push at the end helped secure the win.
200 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015
- Meet Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015
- American Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015
- US Open Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015
- Pool Record: 1:41.40, Missy Franklin (California) – 2013
- 2022 Champion: Taylor Ruck (Stanford) – 1:41.12
Top 8:
- Taylor Ruck (Stanford) – 1:42.36
- Brooklyn Douthwright (Tennessee) – 1:42.41
- Aimee Canny (Virginia) – 1:42.50
- Kayla Wilson (Stanford) – 1:42.90
- Maxine Parker (Virginia) – 1:43.48
- Anna Peplowski (Indiana) – 1:43.57
- Chloe Stepanek (Texas A&M) – 1:43.76
- Paige Hetrick (Louisville) – 1:44.32
The 100 breast was a tight race. Texas freshman Lydia Jacoby had a strong last 25, and had the fastest second 50 split of the field, helping propel her to the win touching in a 57.03. That was also a personal best time. Coming in second was Mona McSharry of Tennessee, swimming a 57.16 in front of the home crowd.
100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- Meet Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- American Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- US Open Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- Pool Record: 56.64, Molly Hannis (Tennessee) – 2017
- 2022 Champion: Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 56.93
Top 8:
- Lydia Jacoby (Texas) – 57.03
- Mona McSharry (Tennessee) – 57.16
- Anna Elendt (Texas) – 57.29
- Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 57.50
- Heather MacCausland (NC State) – 57.74
- Hannah Bach (Ohio State) – 58.08
- Josie Panitz (Ohio State) – 58.12
- Emma Weber (Virginia) – 58.95
Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh led the way in the 100 back, setting American, NCAA, and US Open records in the process. Walsh swam a 48.26, breaking NC State’s Katharine Berkoff‘s record that she set last year in a 48.74. Berkoff swam a 49.13 tonight for second.
100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
NCAA Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022 Meet Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022 American Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022 US Open Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022 Pool Record: 49.12, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023
- 2022 Champion: Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 48.74
Top 8:
- Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 48.26 (NCAA and American Records)
- Katharine Berkoff (NC State) – 49.13
- Claire Curzan (Stanford) – 50.08
- Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 50.54
- Olivia Bray (Texas) – 50.61
- Isabelle Stadden (Cal) – 51.03
- Josephine Fuller (Tennessee) – 51.18
- Rhyan White (Alabama) – 51.26
Virginia went with the same lineup that they set the NCAA record in at ACCs a month ago. Gretchen Walsh led them off and gave them a lead from the start.
400 MEDLEY RELAY — TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 2023
- Meet Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022
- American Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022
- U.S. Open Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 2023
Pool Record: 3:26.64, Alabama (R. White, A. Wiseman, M. Scott, C. Dupre) — 2020
- 2022 Champion: Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 3:22.34
Top 8:
- Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 3:22.39
- NC State (K. Berkoff, H. MacCausland, K. Alons, A. Arens) – 3:24.66
- Texas (O.Bray, L. Jacoby, E. Sticklen, K. Pash) – 3:25.18
- Stanford – 3:26.10
- Tennessee – 3:27.92
- Ohio State – 3:28.18
- Florida – 3:28.36
- Louisville – 3:28.58