2023 Women’s NCAA Division I Championships: Night 3 Race Videos

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia’s Alex Walsh kicked off the night with a win in the 400 IM. Walsh swam a personal best, winning in a 3:57.24. Walsh led the whole race. Teammate Ella Nelson touched in second in a 3:59.54, making the Hoos the only swimmers under the 4:00 mark.

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
  • Meet Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
  • American Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
  • US Open Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
  • Pool Record: 3:58.36, Elizabeth Beisel (California) – 2012
  • 2022 Champion: Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 3:57.25

Top 8:

  1. Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 3:57.24
  2. Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 3:59.54
  3. Emma Weyant (Florida) – 4:03.50
  4. Mabel Zavaros (Florida) – 4:04.09
  5. Grace Sheble (NC State) – 4:04.83
  6. Megan Van Berkom (Minnesota) – 4:05.37
  7. Lucy Bell (Stanford) – 4:05.56
  8. Lauren Poole (Kentucky) – 4:05.74

Kate Douglass swam to her second individual title as well as second NCAA, American, and US Open records in the 100 fly touching in a 48.46. Douglass set the 200 IM record yesterday. Douglass was able to get the touch ahead of LSU’s Maggie MacNeil who swam a 48.51. Notably, MacNeil used to hold the meet record as she won the NCAA title in a 48.89 back in 2021.

100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Top 8:

  1. Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 48.46 (NCAA and American Records)
  2. Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 48.51
  3. Torri Huske (Stanford) – 48.96
  4. Claire Curzan (Stanford) – 50.09
  5. Gabi Albiero (Louisville)/Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 50.15
  6. (tie)
  7. Kylee Alons (NC State) – 50.44
  8. Kit Kat Zenick (Ohio State) – 51.11

Defending NCAA Champion Taylor Ruck of Stanford swam a 1:42.36 winning the 200 free tonight, touching 0.05 ahead of Brooklyn Douthwright of Tennessee as she touched in a 1:42.41. Ruck led the whole race, but a strong push at the end helped secure the win.

200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015
  • Meet Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015
  • American Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015
  • US Open Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015
  • Pool Record: 1:41.40, Missy Franklin (California) – 2013
  • 2022 Champion: Taylor Ruck (Stanford) – 1:41.12

Top 8:

  1. Taylor Ruck (Stanford) – 1:42.36
  2. Brooklyn Douthwright (Tennessee) – 1:42.41
  3. Aimee Canny (Virginia) – 1:42.50
  4. Kayla Wilson (Stanford) – 1:42.90
  5. Maxine Parker (Virginia) – 1:43.48
  6. Anna Peplowski (Indiana) – 1:43.57
  7. Chloe Stepanek (Texas A&M) – 1:43.76
  8. Paige Hetrick (Louisville) – 1:44.32

The 100 breast was a tight race. Texas freshman Lydia Jacoby had a strong last 25, and had the fastest second 50 split of the field, helping propel her to the win touching in a 57.03. That was also a personal best time. Coming in second was Mona McSharry of Tennessee, swimming a 57.16 in front of the home crowd.

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
  • Meet Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
  • American Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
  • US Open Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
  • Pool Record: 56.64, Molly Hannis (Tennessee) – 2017
  • 2022 Champion: Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 56.93

Top 8:

  1. Lydia Jacoby (Texas) – 57.03
  2. Mona McSharry (Tennessee) – 57.16
  3. Anna Elendt (Texas) – 57.29
  4. Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 57.50
  5. Heather MacCausland (NC State) – 57.74
  6. Hannah Bach (Ohio State) – 58.08
  7. Josie Panitz (Ohio State) – 58.12
  8. Emma Weber (Virginia) – 58.95

Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh led the way in the 100 back, setting American, NCAA, and US Open records in the process. Walsh swam a 48.26, breaking NC State’s Katharine Berkoff‘s record that she set last year in a 48.74. Berkoff swam a 49.13 tonight for second.

100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022
  • Meet Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022
  • American Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022
  • US Open Record: 48.74, Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 2022
  • Pool Record: 49.12, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023
  • 2022 Champion: Katherine Berkoff (NC State) – 48.74

Top 8:

  1. Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 48.26 (NCAA and American Records)
  2. Katharine Berkoff (NC State) – 49.13
  3. Claire Curzan (Stanford) – 50.08
  4. Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 50.54
  5. Olivia Bray (Texas) – 50.61
  6. Isabelle Stadden (Cal) – 51.03
  7. Josephine Fuller (Tennessee) – 51.18
  8. Rhyan White (Alabama) – 51.26

Virginia went with the same lineup that they set the NCAA record in at ACCs a month ago. Gretchen Walsh led them off and gave them a lead from the start.

400 MEDLEY RELAY — TIMED FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 2023
  • Meet Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022
  • American Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022
  • U.S. Open Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 2023
  • Pool Record: 3:26.64, Alabama (R. White, A. Wiseman, M. Scott, C. Dupre) — 2020
  • 2022 Champion: Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 3:22.34

Top 8:

  1. Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 3:22.39
  2. NC State (K. Berkoff, H. MacCausland, K. Alons, A. Arens) – 3:24.66
  3. Texas (O.Bray, L. Jacoby, E. Sticklen, K. Pash) – 3:25.18
  4. Stanford – 3:26.10
  5. Tennessee – 3:27.92
  6. Ohio State – 3:28.18
  7. Florida – 3:28.36
  8. Louisville – 3:28.58

