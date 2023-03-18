Frank Applebaum Lowers Own NCAA D3 Record in 200 Fly to 1:43.96

2023 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

Podium:

Frank Applebaum, CMS – 1:43.96 MEET / D3 RECORD Justin Finkel, Connecticut – 1:44.32 Jesse Ssengonzi, Chicago – 1:45.68 Avery Clapp, JHU – 1:46.25 Ethan Schrier, Tufts – 1:47.20 Aleksander Tarczynski, Carnegie Mellon – 1:47.89 Drew Scheib, RIT – 1:47.97 Matthew Walker, WashU – 1:48.22

Frank Applebaum of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps successfully defended his 2022 title in the 200 fly, signing a new meet and NCAA Division III record of 1:43.96 in the process.

Applebaum went out like a rocket, turning in 23.16 at the 50 to lead Chicago’s Jesse Ssengonzi by .13. He then proceeded to increase his lead to a body length at the 100, turning in 49.64. Ssengonzi and Ethan Schreier of Tufts trailed in 50.5 and 50.6, respectively. On the third 50, Applebaum maintained his one-body advantage, but this time it was Justin Finkel of Connecticut College who was in second place, as he split a massive 26.62 on his third 50 to pass Ssengonzi and Schreier. Applebaum came home in 27.2 to lock in his win with 1:43.96. Finkel came from behind to place second, while Ssengonzi finished third.

Applebaum lowered his own meet and NCAA Division III mark by .05. He had set both records a year ago when he won the 2022 title with 1:44.01. Prior to that, the D3 record was 1:44.56, set by WashU’s Brandon Lum in 2017.

This time around he was a little tighter on the front half. While his splits are very similar to last year’s, the main difference is his second 50. He went out with a more relaxed first 50, tightened up his second 50, and came home .03 faster on the back 100. It’s a very different strategy than that of Lum, who went easy up front and put his effort into the third 50.

Comparative splits:

Brandon Lum, 2017 NCAAs Frank Applebaum, 2022 NCAAs Frank Applebaum 2023, NCAAs 50 24.08 22.97 23.16 100 50.08 (26.00) 49.66 (26.69) 49.64 (26.48) 150 1:16.64 (26.56) 1:16.62 (26.96) 1:16.68 (27.04) 200 1:44.56 (27.92) 1:44.01 (27.39) 1:43.96 (27.28)

Only a junior, Applebaum still has another year to do more damage to the record books.