Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

After Difficult Year, UNC Olympian Aranza Vasquez Caps Comeback with Springboard Sweep

by Riley Overend 0

March 17th, 2023 ACC, College, Diving, News

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After winning the 1-meter diving title on Thursday night, North Carolina junior Aranza Vasquez swept the springboard events with a victory on the 3-meter on Friday night, totaling 385.80 points. 

“It means the world,” Vasquez said. “Last year was really hard. Just being able to finally be myself again competing and trusting myself, knowing that I can do the dives that I do, just reminds me that nothing is impossible.”

Following the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, Vasquez went through post-Olympic depression after representing Mexico. 

“I was struggling a lot with pressure, thinking my teammates were expecting a lot from me and stuff,” Vasquez recalled. 

So she took a much-needed break last summer. But after realizing her love for the sport was still there, Vasquez returned this season on a roll. 

“I started doing my dives and I felt better than last year,” Vasquez said. “I knew there wasn’t any pressure from my teammates and coaches — it was all in my head. So since coming back, I felt better.”

Since she was a freshman, Vasquez has dreamed of sweeping both springboard titles. Now it’s a reality for the only NCAA champion diver ever at North Carolina. Her 40 points are the different from the Tar Heels being in 13th place in the team standings versus where they currently rank at No. 9.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!