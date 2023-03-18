2023 Women’s Division I NCAAs: Swims You Might Have Missed on Night 3

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kicking off the night in a swim you might have missed was Miami-OH Nicole Maier who swam a 4:05.84 to win the B final of the 400 IM. Maier became the first mid-major swimmer to qualify for any final at these championships as she qualified 16th out of this morning’s prelims session. That was a huge best time for Maier as her previous best stood at a 4:08.94 which she swam in February 2022.

Abbey Webb had a solid swim in the 200 free, winning the B final in a 1:43.48, a time that would have tied for fifth if she were in the A final. That was also a personal best for Webb who came into the meet with a best time of 1:43.84 which she swam at ACCs a month ago. Webb has now dropped over a second in the event over the last year, as her time from last year stood at a 1:44.65.

A swim you might have missed in the 100 fly is Northwestern’s Miriam Guevara who swam a 50.91 during the B final to finish 10th. That was a best time for the fifth year as her previous best stood at a 51.38 from 2022 Big Tens. That also was a season best by over half a second. Guevara also broke her own Northwestern school record.

Duke freshman Kaelyn Gridley had a solid swim in the 100 breast swimming a 58.76 to finish 10th. Gridley was under the 59 second mark for the first time in her career as her previous best stood at a 59.12 from a dual meet.

Also having a good 100 breast swim was Ohio State’s Josie Panitz who swam a 57.88 in prelims. That was a best time for the Buckeye senior. Panitz has progressed well in the event over the last year as her best coming into this season stood at a 59.05.

After swimming a 59.30 this morning in the 100 breast placing 17th, Florida fifth year Nina Kucheran swam a 57.47 on the Gator’s 400 medley relay tonight. Considering that she had a 0.21 lead off in the relay and a 0.67 reaction time this morning, it’s safe to estimate that swim to be around the 58-low/57-high mark if it were a flat start, which is much faster than her prelims swim.