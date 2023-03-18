2023 DI Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Relay Split Analysis

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
Tonight, the finals of the women’s 400 medley relay at the 2023 NCAA Championships ensued, where Virginia won by over two seconds in a time of 3:22.39. They were slightly off their NCAA and US Open record time of 3:21.80 from ACCs.
Gretchen Walsh had the fastest backstroke leadoff time of 49.39, being the only woman in the field under 50 seconds. She was over a second slower than her time of 48.26 that was clocked in her individual 100 back race. Kate Douglass swam the fastest fly split of the field at 48.94, but she was also slower than her flat start time of 48.46 from earlier in the session. On breast, it was newly-crowned NCAA champ Lydia Jacoby who clocked the fastest split in the field at 56.78, while Taylor Ruck‘s 46.50 was the fastest freestyle split.
Alex Walsh had a very strong breast split of 56.79, just 0.01 slower than Jacoby and considerably faster than the 57.47 she clocked at ACCs. In fact, she was the only swimmer on UVA’s relay that improved from ACCs, despite the fact that she swam the most yardage out of any of her teammates today (having swum two 400 IMs). Meanwhile, G. Walsh raced two 100 backs and went from 49.25 at ACCs to 49.39 at NCAAs, Douglass raced two 100 flys and went from 48.25 to 48.94, and Aimee Canny raced two 200 frees and went from 46.86 to 47.27.
Another notable split was from Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer, who anchored in a 46.75 to clock the second sub-46 split of the field. In a race where the majority of the swimmers were slower than their individual races, Florida’s Nina Kucheran stood out, splitting 57.55 on breast after going 59.30 individually to finish 17th in prelims this morning.
Back
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh
|49.39
|NC State
|Katharine Berkoff
|50.1
|Stanford
|Claire Curzan
|50.81
|Texas
|Olivia Bray
|50.89
|Cal
|Isabelle Stadden
|51.04
|Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon
|51.42
|Georgia
|Eboni McCarty
|51.93
|Tennessee
|Josephine Fuller
|51.94
|Florida
|Aris Runnels
|51.97
|UNC
|Sophie Lindner
|52
|Alabama
|Rhyan White
|52
|Missouri
|Meredith Rees
|52.08
|Auburn
|Ellie Waldrep
|52.13
|Louisville
|Abby Hay
|52.15
|Michigan
|Noelle Kaufmann
|52.17
|USC
|Aria Bernal
|52.64
|Ohio State
|Nyah Funderburke
|52.79
|Northwestern
|Justine Murdock
|52.91
|Texas A&M
|Jordan Buechler
|53.28
|Duke
|Emma Shuppert
|53.39
|UCLA
|Sophia Kosturos
|53.53
Breast
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Texas
|Lydia Jacoby
|56.78
|Virginia
|Alex Walsh
|56.79
|Tennessee
|Mona McSharry
|57.18
|USC
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|57.22
|NC State
|Heather MacCausland
|57.3
|Florida
|Nina Kucheran
|57.47
|Ohio State
|Josie Panitz
|58.06
|Duke
|Kaelyn Gridley
|58.51
|Michigan
|Letitia Sim
|58.6
|UNC
|Skyler Smith
|58.72
|Georgia
|Zoie Hartman
|59
|Texas A&M
|Bobbi Kennett
|59.17
|Stanford
|Allie Raab
|59.2
|Louisville
|Cecilia Viberg
|59.29
|Alabama
|Avery Wiseman
|59.43
|Cal
|Jade Neser
|59.57
|UCLA
|Eva Carlson
|59.6
|Northwestern
|Hannah Brunzell
|59.62
|Auburn
|Stasya Makarova
|59.88
|Missouri
|Katrina Brathwaite
|59.95
|Wisconsin
|Hazal Ozkan
|1:00.58
Fly
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Virginia
|Kate Douglass
|48.94
|Stanford
|Torri Huske
|49.59
|Louisville
|Gabi Albiero
|49.86
|NC State
|Kylee Alons
|49.96
|Texas
|Emma Sticklen
|50.19
|Ohio State
|Katherine Zenick
|50.58
|UNC
|Ellie Vannote
|50.84
|Northwestern
|Miriam Guavera
|51.15
|Tennessee
|Sara Stotler
|51.18
|Cal
|Mia Kragh
|51.19
|Auburn
|Meghan Lee
|51.24
|Florida
|Olivia Peoples
|51.83
|Alabama
|Emily Jones
|51.89
|Wisconsin
|Mallory Jump
|51.95
|USC
|Anicka Delgado
|51.96
|UCLA
|Gabby Dang
|52.01
|Georgia
|Callie Dickinson
|52.11
|Duke
|Aleyna Ozkan
|52.14
|Texas A&M
|Olivia Theall
|52.24
|Michigan
|Brady Kendall
|52.28
|Missouri
|Taylor Williams
|52.35
Free
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Stanford
|Taylor Ruck
|46.5
|Ohio State
|Amy Fulmer
|46.75
|Florida
|Micayla Cronk
|47.09
|NC State
|Abby Arens
|47.21
|Virginia
|Aimee Canny
|47.27
|Louisville
|Christiana Regenauer
|47.28
|Texas
|Kelly Pash
|47.32
|Alabama
|Kalia Antoniou
|47.42
|UNC
|Grace Countie
|47.47
|Michigan
|Linsday Flynn
|47.47
|Texas A&M
|Chloe Stepanek
|47.6
|Tennessee
|Brooklyn Douthwright
|47.62
|USC
|Hanna Henderson
|47.74
|Auburn
|Polina Nevmovenko
|48.09
|Cal
|Emma Davidson
|48.16
|UCLA
|Claire Grover
|48.23
|Wisconsin
|Abby Carlson
|48.4
|Duke
|Sarah Snyder
|48.43
|Missouri
|Molly Gowans
|48.5
|Northwestern
|Ashley Strouse
|48.52
|Georgia
|Sloane Reinstein
|49.25