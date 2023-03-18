Kate Douglass on 100 Fly Victory: “I was pretty shocked”

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kate Douglass won her second individual NCAA title at this meet in one of the tightest heats in NCAA history. The Virginia senior also lowered her own NCAA, American and U.S. Open records in the process.

Douglass shares how it felt to touch the wall first, having known how tight it would be between her and second place finisher, LSU’s Maggie MacNeil. “Anyone in that heat could have touched first… I was pretty shocked when I looked at the board,” Douglass said.