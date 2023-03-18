2023 Women’s Division I NCAA Champs: Only One Scratch for the Final Day

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There is only one scratch for the last prelims session of women’s Division I NCAAs. The lone scratch comes from #41 seed Sloane Reinstein of Georgia who was entered in with a time of 48.45.

Reinstein competed in the 500 in day two prelims, finishing 60th. She also swam prelims of the 20 free this morning finishing 48th.

In addition to her individual swims, Reinstein has also been on all four of Georgia’s relays so far. This is most likely an indication that she will be on the team’s 400 free relay on the final night of the meet, and that she is instead opting for the five relay, two individual event lineup rather than four relays and three individuals.

Out of her three individual swims at SECs, the 100 free was the only one she did not final in as she made the B final of the 200 free and the C final of the 500 free.

Tomorrow morning’s prelims session will also feature the 200 back, 200 breast, and 200 fly.