NOVA’s Nathan Szobota Drops 4:18.38 in the 500 Free, Fastest 15-Year-Old of All-Time

2023 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 14-18, 2023
- Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, FL
- SCY (25 yards)
After clocking a 8:50.44 in the 1000 freestyle to become the fastest 15-year-old in history the other night, Nathan Szobota was at it again in the 500 freestyle, topping the all-time rankings in another event.
Szobota won the event in a time of 4:18.38, cutting nearly two seconds off of his best time of 4:20.09 that he posted during the prelims session. Prior to this weekend, the Nova of Virginia swimmer’s best time stood at 4:22.48.
With his swim, Szobota is now the fastest 15-year-old in history in the event, surpassing current Florida star Trey Freeman, who swam a 4:18.82 at Winter Junior Nationals back in 2015. His swim also ranks him 9th all-time in the 15-16 age group, just behind swimming legend Michael Phelps. Drew Kibler holds the 15-16 National Age Group Record with his 4:15.36 from the 2016 Winter Junior Nationals meet.
Splits Comparison:
|Nathan Szobota – 2023 NCSA Championships (New Record)
|
Trey Freeman – 2015 Junior Nationals (Previous Record)
|100 Split (100 yd)
|49.68
|48.91
|100 Split (200 yd)
|52.89
|52.85
|100 Split (300 yd)
|52.67
|53.02
|100 Split (400 yd)
|51.89
|52.9
|100 Split (500 yd)
|51.25
|51.14
|Total Time
|4:18.38
|4:18.82
Though Szobota took the race out almost a second slower than Freeman, he quickly made up the difference, nearly matching Freeman’s split in the second 100 and then going almost a second and a half faster than Freeman over the next 200 meters. The biggest difference came on the fourth 100 of the race, where Szobota split over a second faster than Freeman.
In addition to Szobota becoming the fastest 15-year-old of all time in the event, Long Island Aquatic Club 15-year-old Sean Green also established himself as one of the fastest swimmers of his age in the event. Finishing second, Green swam a time of 4:20.41, which ranks as the 5th fastest swim of all-time among 15-year-olds. His time also ranks 28th all-time in the 15-16 age group.
Top 5 All-Time Men’s 15-year-old 500 Free SCY
- Nathan Szobota – 4:18.38 (2023)
- Trey Freeman – 4:18.82 (2015)
- Norvin Clontz – 4:19.43 (2022)
- Maximus Williamson – 4:19.82 (2022)
- Sean Green – 4:20.41 (2023)