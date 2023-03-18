NOVA’s Nathan Szobota Drops 4:18.38 in the 500 Free, Fastest 15-Year-Old of All-Time

2023 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After clocking a 8:50.44 in the 1000 freestyle to become the fastest 15-year-old in history the other night, Nathan Szobota was at it again in the 500 freestyle, topping the all-time rankings in another event.

Szobota won the event in a time of 4:18.38, cutting nearly two seconds off of his best time of 4:20.09 that he posted during the prelims session. Prior to this weekend, the Nova of Virginia swimmer’s best time stood at 4:22.48.

With his swim, Szobota is now the fastest 15-year-old in history in the event, surpassing current Florida star Trey Freeman, who swam a 4:18.82 at Winter Junior Nationals back in 2015. His swim also ranks him 9th all-time in the 15-16 age group, just behind swimming legend Michael Phelps. Drew Kibler holds the 15-16 National Age Group Record with his 4:15.36 from the 2016 Winter Junior Nationals meet.

Splits Comparison:

Nathan Szobota – 2023 NCSA Championships (New Record) Trey Freeman – 2015 Junior Nationals (Previous Record) 100 Split (100 yd) 49.68 48.91 100 Split (200 yd) 52.89 52.85 100 Split (300 yd) 52.67 53.02 100 Split (400 yd) 51.89 52.9 100 Split (500 yd) 51.25 51.14 Total Time 4:18.38 4:18.82

Though Szobota took the race out almost a second slower than Freeman, he quickly made up the difference, nearly matching Freeman’s split in the second 100 and then going almost a second and a half faster than Freeman over the next 200 meters. The biggest difference came on the fourth 100 of the race, where Szobota split over a second faster than Freeman.

In addition to Szobota becoming the fastest 15-year-old of all time in the event, Long Island Aquatic Club 15-year-old Sean Green also established himself as one of the fastest swimmers of his age in the event. Finishing second, Green swam a time of 4:20.41, which ranks as the 5th fastest swim of all-time among 15-year-olds. His time also ranks 28th all-time in the 15-16 age group.