How Did Gretchen Walsh Go 48.26 in the 100y BackStroke? | RACE ANALYSIS

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gretchen Walsh blew everyone’s mind when she dropped a *spicy* 48.26 100y backstroke, breaking the NCAA record by nearly half a second. Let’s look at how she did it and what the key was for her nearly full-second drop from prelims to finals.

4
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
42 minutes ago

I’ll take the 200 IM over the 100 BK. No to offense to Gretchen.

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
45 minutes ago

Direct from Coleman’s Cave.

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 minute ago

The only place fit for a not-so-live broadcast

Steve Nolan
1 hour ago

give me that jacket

