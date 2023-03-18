How Did Gretchen Walsh Go 48.26 in the 100y BackStroke? | RACE ANALYSIS

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick ’em Contest
Gretchen Walsh blew everyone’s mind when she dropped a *spicy* 48.26 100y backstroke, breaking the NCAA record by nearly half a second. Let’s look at how she did it and what the key was for her nearly full-second drop from prelims to finals.
I’ll take the 200 IM over the 100 BK. No to offense to Gretchen.
Direct from Coleman’s Cave.
The only place fit for a not-so-live broadcast
give me that jacket