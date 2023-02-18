UVA Hits 3:21.80 NCAA Record In 400 Medley Relay, Douglass Splits 48.25 On Fly

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Once again, the University of Virginia women have lowered an NCAA record in a relay event. This time, they set a new mark in the 400 medley relay, delivering a 3:21.80 to win the 2023 ACC Championships title.

The record-breaking quartet included Gretchen Walsh on backstroke, Alex Walsh on breaststroke, Kate Douglass on butterfly, and Aimee Canny on freestyle. Walsh opened up with a 49.25 to get off to an early lead and was followed by her sister Alex who split a 57.45, which was also the fastest split in the field.

Douglass was next and swam a 48.25, which is the fastest split in history by nearly a second. Canny took it home in a 46.85 on the freestyle.

The time also marks a new, US Open record, ACC record, ACC Championships record, and UVA record. All of those records were the same before tonight: 3:22.34. The Virginia women set the previous record of 3:22.34 at the 2022 ACC Championships and they actually went on to exactly tie the record at NCAA Championships the next month. Both times, the UVA relay consisted of the Walsh sisters, Alexis Wegner, and Kate Douglass.

This swim is not a new American record as Aimee Canny is South African and can’t set American records. The American record remains the 3:22.34 that Walsh, Walsh, Wegner, and Douglass set in 2022.

Behind UVA’s record swim, the NC State women swam a 3:28.28 for silver and the Duke women hit a 3:31.35 for third.

This 400 medley marks UVA’s third record-breaking relay of the meet, following their swims in the 200 medley (1:31.73) and 200 freestyle (1:23.87) relays on day 1 and 2, respectively. Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, and Kate Douglass have participated in all three of those NCAA record swims, while Lexi Cuomo was on both 200-meter relays.

Having won the first four relays at the 2023 ACC Championships, UVA will attempt to for 5-for-5 on night five of the meet when they contest the 400 freestyle relay.