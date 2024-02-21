2024 ACC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first full day of competition at the 2024 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships gets underway with our customary offering of 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free prelims on Wednesday morning in Greensboro.

Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh headlines the field in the women’s 50 free as the defending champion and co-NCAA Record holder, having blasted a time of 20.79 earlier this season to match the mark set by Maggie MacNeil last season.

Walsh is coming off producing a monstrous personal best of 1:40.23 in the 200 free on last night’s 800 free relay, moving her into #3 all-time.

We’ll also see defending champions James Plage (500 free) and Arsenio Bustos (200 IM), both of NC State, on the men’s side, along with Abdelrahman Elaraby, who won the 50 free title last year with Louisville but will be racing for Notre Dame here in his fifth year of eligibility.

The women’s 500 free won’t have either co-champions from last season, Deniz Ertan, who transferred from GA Tech to ASU, or Ella Nelson, who will race the 200 IM.

The 200 IM will be headlined by Alex Walsh, the two-time champion who was the runner-up to graduated UVA teammate Kate Douglass last season.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

ACC Record: 4:28.90, Leah Smith (Virginia) – 2017

ACC Championship Record: 4:30.74, Leah Smith (Virginia) – 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:41.09

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

The Virginia women followed up last night’s relay sweep with a strong showing in the opening individual prelim of the meet, putting four swimmers into the ‘A’ final of the 500 free including grabbing the top three seeds.

Leading the charge was freshman Cavan Gormsen, who topped the penultimate heat in a time of 4:41.11 to lead the field by just over a second. Gormsen ranks 12th in the nation this season with her time of 4:38.80 from the Tennessee Invite and owns a lifetime best of 4:36.34 from March 2023.

Her sophomore teammate Sophia Knapp knocked more than a second off her personal best time in 4:42.14 to advance 2nd overall, lowering the 4:43.33 mark she established in November. Last season, Knapp was on the outside looking in, placing 9th in the prelims (4:44.53).

UVA junior Aimee Canny, who raced the 200 IM at the 2023 ACCs instead of the 500, paced the final heat in a time of 4:42.40, qualifying 3rd overall after nearly even-splitting the race (2:20.84/2:21.56). Canny ranks 5th in the NCAA and 1st in the ACC this season with her time of 4:36.26 from the Tennessee Invite.

NC State’s Emma Hastings and Virginia Tech’s Chase Travis, who were the only swimmers besides Canny and Gormsen to have been sub-4:43 this season coming into the meet, both snuck into the final in 8th and 7th, respectively.

The top returner from last season’s final, 3rd-place finisher Maddie Donohoe, advanced in 6th in 4:44.02, knocking more than three seconds off her season-best of 4:47.47 from midseason.

Notably missing the final was Louisville’s Summer Cardwell, who ranked 5th in the conference coming in (4:43.18) but clocked 4:46.44 to take 9th, more than two seconds back of 8th-place qualifier Hastings.

MEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020

ACC Record: 4:09.13, Anton Ipsen (NC State) – 2018

ACC Championship Record: 4:10.00, Matt McLean (Virginia) – 2009

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.36

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Ilia Sibirtsev and Owen Lloyd set the tone in the first circle-seeded heat of the men’s 500 free, going head-to-head and finishing with a pair of 4:15s to snag the top two spots in tonight’s final by a wide margin.

Sibirtsev, a Louisville fifth-year, closed in 25.03 to out-touch Lloyd in a time of 4:15.30, marking a new lifetime best after he came in with a PB of 4:16.05 set at the Ohio State Invite in November.

NC State’s Lloyd also cracked 4:16 for the first time in 4:15.53, downing his previous best of 4:16.44 from the Wolfpack Invite earlier this season.

Last season, Sibirtsev and Lloyd placed 7th and 8th in the final, respectively.

Qualifying 3rd overall was defending champion James Plage, as the NC State senior cruised in for a time of 4:16.65, while Wolfpack teammates Kyle Ponsler and Ross Dant also made it through to mark four NC State swimmers in the top eight.

Behind Sibirtsev, the top non-Wolfpack qualifier was Virginia Tech’s Luis Dominguez Calonge, who shattered his season-best time in 4:17.02 to advance in 5th. Dominguez won the ‘B’ final last season in a lifetime best of 4:15.80.

The top seed, Florida State’s Yordan Yanchev, was out-touched by Dant in the last heat and ended up missing the final by just over a 10th in 4:18.48 (Gustavo Saldo was 9th overall in 4:18.39). Yanchev led the conference by more than two seconds coming in with his 4:13.35 showing from the Georgia Fall Invite.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

ACC Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

ACC Championship Record: 1:50.15, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

NCAA 'A' Cut: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.90

MEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023

ACC Record: 1:39.35, Andreas Vazaios (NC State) – 2019

ACC Championship Record: 1:40.31, Arsenio Bustos (NC State) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.14

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

MEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

ACC Record: 18.56, Ryan Held (NC State) – 2017

ACC Championship Record: 18.68, Ryan Held (NC State) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 19.21

