Gretchen Walsh Swims 1:40.23 Lead Off On 800 Freestyle Relay For Virginia, #3 All-Time

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 6:49.82, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 6:53.27, Virginia (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

Top 8:

Virginia – 6:46.28 (A) Louisville – 7:00.31 (A) NC State – 7:04.16 UNC – 7:04.31 Miami (FL) – 7:04.79 Virginia Tech – 7:05.01 Duke – 7:06.32 FSU – 7:08.51

Gretchen Walsh led off Virginia’s 800 freestyle relay in a 1:40.23, the third-fastest swim of all-time. That was also the fastest swim in six years as Mallory Comerford swam a 1:39.80 at 2018 NCAAs.

ALL-TIME TOP 200 FREESTYLE PERFORMERS

Missy Franklin 1:39.10 (2015) Mallory Comerford 1:39.80 (2018) Gretchen Walsh 1:40.23 (2024) Katie Ledecky 1:40.36 (2017) Simone Manuel (2017) & Taylor Ruck (2019) 1:40.37

Walsh came into the meet with a best time of a 1:41.32 which she swam in November 2023 at mid-seasons. Walsh was out fast and got out to the lead right off the bat. No other lead off swimmer swam under the 1:45 mark. Walsh notably flipped at the 100 mark splitting a 47.15.

Although a 47.15 (to the feet) is not a historic swim as far as a 100 freestyle goes, it is still a time that should not be downplayed. It would currently sit at the #3 time in the NCAA this season only behind Walsh’s own best (46.40) as well as teammate Jasmine Nocentini who swam a 46.75. Katharine Berkoff of NC State has the 3rd fastest time in the NCAA this season with a 47.18.

Walsh will not compete in the individual 200 freestyle later in the meet as she is instead entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 100 back.

Virginia’s relay of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Aimee Canny, and Ella Nelson went on to set an ACC record swimming a 6:46.28. That broke the team’s own ACC record of a 6:49.82 that they set just last year.