2024 ACC Psych Sheets Drop; No 200 Free for Gretchen Walsh

2024 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships

February 20-24, 2024

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Psych Sheets

The ACC has published its final pre-meet psych sheets, and as usual, they don’t give many clues as to what top swimmers will be racing at the conference championship meet.

While most swimmers are over-entered, there are still a few clues as to what swimmers won’t race.

For example, Virginia’s Alex Walsh, who can swim almost everything, is entered in 7 events:

200 IM (#1 seed – 1:52.59)

400 IM (#1 seed – 4:00.52)

100 fly (#8 seed – 51.87)

200 free (#2 seed – 1:43.43)

200 fly (#56 seed – No Time)

100 breast (#8 seed – 59.37)

200 breast ($1 seed – 2:04.22)

Walsh has swum a different event lineup at each of her three NCAA Championships so far. In 2021 as a freshman, she swam the 100 breast/200 back/200 IM. In 2022 as a sophomore, she swam 200 IM/200 free/200 breast. In 2023 as a junior she swam 200 breast/200 free/100 breast. She’s gone 3-for-3 in each of the last two seasons at ACCs and should again this year. Her pre-meet entries don’t do much, but at least we know she’s not swimming backstrokes (she’s #1 in the conference this season in the 200 back).

Her teammate and younger sister Gretchen Walsh is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 100 back – which was always going to be her likely event lineup (though Virginia has surprised before). That means no 200 free, where she leads the conference this season.

The same is true for NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 200 back. She’s 4th in the ACC this season in the 200 free.

Virginia Tech did better than most at keeping their entries limited. For Caroline Bentz, for example, that means she’ll swim the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 back. That means she’s not entered in the 100 free, an event where she would have been the 9th seed – higher than her seeds in the 50 free or 100 back.

On the men’s side, Youssef Ramadan is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly. That means he won’t swim the 100 back, where he ranks 5th in the conference this season.

Coaches will have to scratch athletes down to their three allotted individual events as the meet goes on.

Other Hints in the psych sheets: