2024 World Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet

Mixed Medley Relay Start Lists

Welcome back for another busy finals session at the 2024 World Championships. It’s day 4, which means that in addition to all the individual event finals and semifinals, we’ve got relays back in our lives as the final of the mixed medley caps off the session.

Here’s the plan for this session:

Day 4 Finals Schedule:

Men’s 800 freestyle — final

Women’s 200 freestyle — final

Men’s 100 freestyle — semifinals

Women’s 50 backstroke — semifinals

Men’s 200 butterfly — final

Men’s 50 breaststroke — final

Women’s 200 butterfly — semifinals

Men’s 200 IM — semifinals

Mixed 4×100 medley relay — final

Things kick off with the men’s 800 freestyle final where top qualifiers Luca de Tullio, Daniel Wiffen, and Sven Schwarz are separated by just .43 seconds after their prelims swims. On paper, Wiffen is the favorite among the three–he owns the European record (7:39.19) and is the SCM world record holder in this event. But there’s also Gregorio Paltrinieri lurking out in lane 1 and he’ll likely try to jet out far enough ahead that no one can catch him.

400 freestyle champion Erika Fairweather is the top seed for the women’s 200 freestyle final (1:55.75). She snuck by Siobhan Haughey in the second semifinal yesterday to claim lane 4 and is looking to earn New Zealand’s second gold in Worlds history. Haughey has shown herself to be on good form here in Doha, picking up bronze in the 100 breaststroke. They’re the two favorites heading into the final, though there are plenty of swimmers in for the fight for the last spot on the podium.

Alberto Razzetti leads the way in the men’s 200 fly, just .11 seconds ahead of Tomoru Honda, 1:55.09 to 1:55.20. Honda has been on this podium for the last two Worlds and looks ready to go for a third despite reportedly racing with a sprained ankle. The top 8 are separated by less than a second after the semifinals, so expect a close race where the medals could come from any lane.

The three 100 breaststroke medalists from earlier in the meet–Nic Fink, Nicolo Martinenghi, and Adam Peaty are back for the men’s 50 breaststroke. They’ll surround 50 breaststroke specialist Sam Williamson, who set an Australian record of 26.41 in the semifinals. Simone Cerasuolo was the fifth and final man under 27 seconds in semis (26.98) but it looks like a real challenge for anyone to break into that pack of four.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – Final

World Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)

World Junior Record: Lorenzo Galossi, Italy – 7:43.37 (2022)

Championship Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Ahmed Hafnaoui , Tunisia – 7:37.00

, Tunisia – 7:37.00 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 7:51.65, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 7:54.01

Final:

Daniel Wiffen (IRL) — 7:40.94 Elijah Winnington (AUS) – -7:42.95 Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) — 7:42.98 Sven Schwarz (GER) — 7:44.29 Kristof Rasovsky (HUN) — 7:44.42 Victor Johansson (SWE) — 7:47.08 Luca de Tullio (ITA) — 7:49.79 Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) — 7:54.51

We’re used to seeing Gregorio Paltrinieri be the one to push that pace through the opening half of the race. He was up at the front but it was Australia’s Elijah Winnington–in his first 800 freestyle Worlds final–who jumped out in front. Winnington, who usually races in the 200/400 free range has the most speed of the group and tried to use that to his advantage.

Winnington held the lead at halfway, but by the 450-mark, Paltrinieri had taken over the lead. He stayed in front for the next few laps while Daniel Wiffen began to make his move. He’d been sitting in 3rd, keeping an eye on the Australian and the Italian. Wiffen passed Winnington and began to close the gap to Paltrinieri, bringing it down to just three-tenths at the bell lap.

With 50 meters to go, Wiffen had taken the lead and he charged home to deliver Ireland’s first non-para swimming medal at a World Championships. Wiffen earned his gold in 7:40.94.

Winnington found an extra gear over the final 100 meters, splitting 29.10/27.36 to just get the better of Paltrinieri for the silver medal by three-hundredths, 7:42.95 to 7:42.98.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Final

World Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 1:53.65 (2023)

, Canada – 1:53.65 (2023) Championship Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.26, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.85

Final:

Siobhan Haughey (HKG) — 1:54.89 Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 1:55.77 Brianna Throssell (AUS) — 1:56.00 Barbora Seemanova (CZE) — 1:56.13 Maria Costa (BRA) — 1:56.85 Nikolett Padar (HUN) — 1:56.89 Shayna Jack (AUS) — 1:57.24 Ai Yanhan (CHN) — 1:57.53

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Semifinals

World Record: Pan Zhanle, China – 46.80 (2024)

China – 46.80 (2024) World Junior Record: David Popovici , Romania – 46.86 (2022)

, Romania – 46.86 (2022) Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 46.91 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Kyle Chalmers, Australia – 47.15

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 48.34, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 48.58

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – Semifinals

World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 26.86 (2023)

World Junior Record: Minna Atherton, Australia – 27.49 (2016)

Championship Record: Zhao Ling, China – 27.06 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 27.08

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Final

World Record: Kristof Milak , Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022) World Junior Record: Kristof Milak , Hungary – 1:53.79 (2017)

, Hungary – 1:53.79 (2017) Championship Record: Kristof Milak , Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022) 2023 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 1:52.43

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:55.78, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:56.36

Final:

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – Final

World Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017) World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy – 26.97 (2017)

, Italy – 26.97 (2017) Championship Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017) 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 26.29

Final:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Semifinals

World Record: Liu Zige, China – 2:01.81 (2009)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:04.06 (2023)

, Canada – 2:04.06 (2023) Championship Record: Jess Schipper, Australia – 2:03.41 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:04.06

, Canada – 2:04.06 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:08.43, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:09.07

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Semifinals

World Record: Ryan Lochte , United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

, United States – 1:54.00 (2011) World Junior Record: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:56.99 (2021)

Championship Record: Ryan Lochte , United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

, United States – 1:54.00 (2011) 2023 World Champion: Leon Marchand , France – 1:54.82

, France – 1:54.82 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.94, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:58.53

Top 8:

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – Final

World Record: Great Britain – 3:37.58 (2021)

Championship Record: United States – 3:38.56 (2017)

2023 World Champion: China – 3:38.57

Final: