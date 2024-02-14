Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nathan Adrian Thinks the 100 Free World Record Will Keep Getting Broken

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

In light of Pan Zhanle‘s surprise 100 Free world record (46.80) at the 2024 World Championships, we spoke with Olympic Champion Nathan Adrian to get his insight. Adrian wasn’t surprised that Cesar Cielo‘s mark stood since 2009 but now we’ve seen two men break it in just 1.5 years, saying that once athletes see what is possible their bar is automatically set higher, meaning their ceiling is as well.

  • 0:00 When will Nathan Adrian grow his hair out?
  • 1:27 100 Free World Record (46.80)
  • 9:15 Jack Alexy
  • 12:00 2008 Olympic Redshirt Year
  • 13:54 Doha World Champs
  • 20:30 Cal Mentality at NCAAs
  • 24:55 What Could Nathan Go in a 50m Free Right Now?
  • 29:15 The Team USA X-Factor (Katie Ledecky 800 Free at Sectionals)

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!