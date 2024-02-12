2024 World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 2 Heat Sheets

NIGHT 2 FINALS SCHEDULE

Men’s 100 breast final

Women’s 100 fly final

Men’s 100 back semifinal

Women’s 100 breast semifinal

Men’s 50 fly final

Women’s 100 back semifinal

Men’s 200 free semifinal

Women’s 200 IM final

Good morning, good evening, or good afternoon, depending on where you are. The second finals session is nigh upon us and starts off with a bang. The men’s 100 breaststroke is sure to be exciting; this is the best we have seen Adam Peaty in a long time. However, victory is not a foregone conclusion as the trio of Nic Fink, Arno Kamminga, and Nicolo Martinenghi are in the field and hungry for the podium.

The 100 fly continues the excitement as German Angelina Kohler will look to add her name to the list of German world champions. Claire Curzan hopes to dash those dreams as she chases after her first individual gold medal at a world champs.

We have two other finals on tap for the evening, the men’s 50 fly and women’s 200 IM. Expect a tight race in the 50 again after last night’s semifinal, as all of the top eight are separated by just three-tenths of a second. Michael Andrew looks to be in a good place to claim the first US gold medal, but it could be anyone standing atop the podium.

We end the evening with the 200 IM, which sees Kate Douglass looking to repeat as World Champ and cement her status as the top contender in Paris. Douglass faces some stiff competition from two other proven champions in the form Sydney Pickrem and Yu Yiting. Pickrem, the 2023 Pan-Ams champion, and Yu, the 2023 Asian Games Champion, will flank Douglass tonight.

MEN’S 100-METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019) World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy – 59.01 (2017)

, Italy – 59.01 (2017) Championship Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019) 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 57.69

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 59.49, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 59.79



Final

WOMEN’S 100-METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden – 55.48 (2016)

, Sweden – 55.48 (2016) World Junior Record: Claire Curzan , USA – 56.43 (2021)

, USA – 56.43 (2021) Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden – 55.53 (2017)

, Sweden – 55.53 (2017) 2023 World Champion: Zhang Yufei, China – 56.12

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 57.92, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 58.21



Final

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Thomas Ceccon , Italy – 51.60 (2022)

, Italy – 51.60 (2022) World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 52.53 (2018)

Championship Record: Thomas Ceccon , Italy – 51.60 (2022)

, Italy – 51.60 (2022) 2023 World Champion: Ryan Murphy, United States – 52.22

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 53.74, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 54.01

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Lilly King , United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

, United States – 1:04.13 (2017) World Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte , Lithuania – 1:04.35 (2013)

, Lithuania – 1:04.35 (2013) Championship Record: Lilly King , United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

, United States – 1:04.13 (2017) 2023 World Champion: Ruta Meilutyte , Lithuania – 1:04.62

, Lithuania – 1:04.62 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:06.79, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:07.12

Top 8:

MEN’S 50-METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)

World Junior Record: Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal – 22.96 (2022)

Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019)

2023 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 22.68

Final

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Kaylee McKeown , Australia – 57.33 (2023)

, Australia – 57.33 (2023) World Junior Record: Regan Smith , United States – 57.57 (2019)

, United States – 57.57 (2019) Championship Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.53 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.53

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 59.99, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:00.29

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

World Junior Record: David Popovici , Romania – 1:42.97 (2022)

, Romania – 1:42.97 (2022) Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Matthew Richards, Great Britain – 1:44.30

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:46.26, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:46.79

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200-METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:06.89 (2023)

, Canada – 2:06.89 (2023) Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

2023 World Champion: Kate Douglass , USA – 2:07.17

, USA – 2:07.17 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:11.47, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:12.13

Final