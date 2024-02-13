Hungary Women’s Water Polo Defeats The Netherlands In Penalty Shoot-Outs In Quarterfinal

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The quarterfinals and some classification games took place today for women’s water polo.

Highlighting the quarterfinal was the game between Hungary and the defending world champions of the Netherlands. Both teams had great defense in the first quarter as each scored only one goal. Then, just over halfway through the second quarter, Hungary scored back to back goals to go up 3-1. The second quarter ended with Hungary leading 4-2. The Netherlands scored two goals in a row to tie things back up at 4-4 with 2:38 left in the third. Hungary scored another goal to go up 5-4 with one quarter to go. The fourth quarter had the most goals as the Netherlands made four while Hungary had three to tie it 8-8 to head into penalty shoot-outs. In the shoot-outs, both teams made their first four goals but on the Netherlands final goal, it was saved by Alda Magyari of Hungary.

The US and Australia also had a close game as the US came out on top 10-9. Both teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the first but the US scored three unanswered goals to close the second quarter up 5-3. The US extended their lead scoring three goals and holding Australia scoreless in the third. Australia fought back in the fourth as they scored six goals total, including five in the last four minutes of the game but time ran out as the US won.

Greece got out to a quick 3-0 lead over Italy and held on to the lead from there to win 14-12. Italy attempted a come back in the fourth quarter as the scored five goals but came up short as the lead was too large. Greece’s Eirini Ninou led the team with five goals.

The final quarterfinal game was Spain and Canada as Spain won 12-9. A big first two quarters put Spain up 7-2 and Judith Forca Ariza led the team with five goals.

In the 15-16th place game, Brazil defeated Singapore 18-2. Singapore only had 12 shots the whole game compared to 26 for Brazil. Nine Brazilians scored a goal in the game.

For the 13-14th place game, France defeated South Africa 19-8. Ema Vernoux led the way for the French with five goals.

In the first 9-12 classification game, China defeated Great Britain 15-10. China got out to a quick start scoring the first goal less than a minute into the game and they went up 4-2 by the end of the first.

New Zealand defeated Kazakhstan 23-8 in the second 9-12 classification game. New Zealand scored the first five goals of the game and never looked back as they were led by Morgan McDowall who had 11 goals on the day.