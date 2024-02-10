Kitty Lynn Joustra Leads The Netherlands Water Polo Over China

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The round of 16 and the classification games took place today in Doha for women’s water polo.

After losing to the US on the first day of competition, the Netherlands had to play China today, winning 16-14. Both teams were tied up at the end of the first quarter with five goals each. The Netherlands then went up 8-7 at the end of the second quarter. The Netherlands was once again led by Kitty Lynn Joustra as she had her third game in a row where she shot 100% as she was 3/3 today.

Greece handled Kazakhstan as they won 24-5. Greece scored the first three goals of the game and they got out to a quick lead as the first quarter ended 8-2. Eirini Ninou of Greece had four goals. Kazakhstan was limited to five shots the whole game.

Australia defeated Great Britain 20-8. Great Britain struggled to gain momentum in the game as they only scored four goals in the first three quarters. They finally found some rhythm in the fourth quarter as they scored four goals but time was running out.

Canada had a strong first half to go up 10-4 on New Zealand. A strong second half by New Zealand had them outscore Canada 7-4, but that was too little to come back from their first half deficit. Canada won 14-12.

In the first classification game, France defeated Brazil 17-8. Like New Zealand, Brazil only scored four goals through the first three quarters but then scored another four in the fourth quarter. France was led by Orsolya Hertzka who had four goals.

South Africa defeated Singapore 20-6 in the second classification game. Singapore only had 12 shots the whole game compared to South Africa’s 33.

Brazil will play Singapore on Monday to determine 15/16 while France will play South Africa to determine 13/14. Monday will also feature China vs. Great Britain and Kazakhstan vs. New Zealand in the 9-12 classification games.