Kitty Lynn Joustra Has Five Goals To Lead The Netherlands Over Brazil At Worlds

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 4-17, 2024 (Water Polo)

Competiton Central

The final day of the women’s water polo group competition occurred on Thursday in Doha. Read about the first day here and the second day here.

The Round of 16 will take place on Saturday as the Netherlands take on China, Kazakhstan takes on Greece, Australia will go against Great Britain, and New Zealand will face off against Canada.

Group A

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points USA 3 0 – 63 16 47 9 NED 2 1 – 62 19 43 6 KAZ 1 2 – 17 69 -52 2 BRA 0 3 – 20 58 -38 1

The USA handled Kazakhstan scoreless in the first two quarters to go up 16-0 as the final score was 32-3. Rachel Fattal led the USA shooting 5/5 on the day.

Defending World Champions of the Netherlands handled Brazil winning 27-5 and allowing only 11 shots. Kitty Lynn Joustra had her second game in a row where she shot 100% as she was 5/5 today.

Group B

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points ESP 3 0 – 48 20 28 9 GRE 2 1 – 41 31 10 6 CHN 1 2 – 20 46 -26 2 FRA 0 3 – 19 31 -12 1

Spain held France scoreless in the first quarter to go up 2-0. France battled back scoring the first goal of the second quarter to make the score 2-1. A busy second quarter left Spain up 7-4 at the end of the second quarter. France went on to win 14-7 as Cristina Nogue Frigola went 3/3 on the day.

Greece defeated China 22-9 as they had a big first quarter jumping out to a 7-2 lead.

Group C

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points HUN 3 0 – 71 19 52 9 AUS 2 1 – 54 20 34 6 NZL 1 2 – 44 36 8 3 SGP 0 3 – 7 101 -94 0

A strong first half led Hungary over Australia 13-9 as Hungary was up 8-5 at the half. Rita Keszthelyi led the way with five goals.

New Zealand defeated Singapore 30-4 as they scored the first seven goals of the game. Morgan McDowall led the way for New Zealand shooting 9/9.

Group D

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points ITA 3 0 – 59 21 38 9 CAN 2 1 – 52 19 33 6 GBR 1 2 – 29 47 -18 3 RSA 0 3 – 10 63 -53 0

Italy and Canada were all tied up with four goals apiece at the end of the first quarter. Two quick goals to begin the second quarter helped give Italy the lead and they did not lose it after that point. Claudia Marletta of Italy had four goals.

Great Britain held South Africa to 13 shots on the day as they won 14-5. Toulia Falvey had four goals.