2024 World Championships Preview | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we bring you a comprehensive preview of the most exciting events at the 2024 World Championships in Doha.
See full list of topics below:
- 0:00 Worlds Preview Intro
- 1:40 How much do these World Champs count?
- 7:00 Men’s 400 Free/Medley Relays
- 12:56 Women’s Sprint Free
- 20:45 Men’s Sprint Free
- 31:00 Men’s Distance Free
- 35:27 Women’s Breaststroke
SINK or SWIM
- 41:48 Will Kate Douglass Win a Medal in the 50 Fly?
- 44:47 Will Michael Andrew Medal in All Four 50s?
- 46:56 Will Shaine Casas Win an Individual LCM World Title?
- 49:37 Over/Under – 1.5 World Records Get Set in Doha
- 53:45 BONUS: YanYan Schools us on Caitlin Clark Going Pro Because Why Not
1. swim. bronze behind sjostrom and henique, just out-touches osman
2. sink. the back, breast and free fields have 4 or so people capable of pushing him out, and I’m sure it’ll
happen at least once
3. sink. scott will take this meet seriously because gbr needs to qualify for the 4×100, so he’ll be in good
shape for the 200 im. casas probably loses to korstanje and/or matsumoto in the 100 fly. 23.46 50 fly will not contend, period
4. under. sjostrom and ruta will be fast, but 23 high and 29 mid are probably their ceilings this week