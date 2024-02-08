Virginia Women And Arizona State Men Lead CSCAA Dual Meet Polls Heading Into Conferences

The Virginia women and Arizona State men were both ranked #1 in the CSCAA February dual meet polls. Both teams opened the year leading the polls as well.
Women’s Rankings
The top three teams remained the same with Virginia, Texas, and Florida leading the way. The USC women moved up from 7th to 4th after notably defeating Stanford for the first time in 28 years this past weekend. The USC women now sit just above Stanford.
Indiana also moved up three spots in the top 10 and is coming off of a win over Louisville who is ranked #9. The 10-16 ranked teams remained the same while the rest of the rankings saw some shake-up. Alabama and North Carolina both moved ahead of Duke as the Blue Devils now sit at #19.
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Virginia
|375
|2
|2
|Texas
|360
|3
|3
|Florida
|345
|4
|7
|Southern California
|330
|5
|4
|Stanford
|313
|6
|9
|Indiana
|293
|7
|5
|California
|288
|8
|6
|Ohio State
|274
|9
|8
|Louisville
|250
|10
|10
|NC State
|244
|11
|11
|Texas A&M
|222
|12
|12
|Tennessee
|210
|13
|13
|Georgia
|199
|14
|14
|Wisconsin
|181
|15
|15
|Auburn
|163
|16
|16
|Michigan
|152
|17
|18
|Alabama
|127
|18
|19
|North Carolina
|107
|19
|17
|Duke
|93
|20
|23
|Virginia Tech
|83
|21
|20
|Arizona State
|76
|22
|24
|Princeton
|73
|23
|22
|Minnesota
|52
|24
|21
|South Carolina
|44
|25
|25
|Louisiana State
|11
Men’s Rankings
Like the women’s side, the best of the best did not see any movement as the top four teams, Arizona State, Cal, NC State, and Florida remained the same. Indiana moved ahead of Stanford as they now sit at #5 and #6 respectively. The rest of the top 10 remained the same. Ohio State and Louisville each moved ahead of Virginia Tech as the Hokies fell from #13 to #15.
Harvard joined the rankings and now sit at #22 after previously being unranked. This is Harvard’s first time in the rankings all season as they are coming off of wins over #25 Princeton and Yale.
|RK
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Arizona State
|350
|2
|3
|California
|326
|3
|3
|NC State
|322
|4
|4
|Florida
|311
|5
|6
|Indiana
|297
|6
|5
|Stanford
|283
|7
|7
|Georgia
|258
|8
|8
|Texas A&M
|244
|9
|9
|Texas
|242
|10
|10
|Auburn
|218
|11
|12
|Notre Dame
|197
|11
|11
|Tennessee
|197
|13
|14
|Ohio State
|177
|14
|15
|Louisville
|171
|15
|13
|Virginia Tech
|169
|16
|16
|Florida State
|133
|17
|17
|Southern California
|132
|18
|18
|Michigan
|103
|19
|19
|Alabama
|98
|20
|20
|Virginia
|78
|21
|22
|Wisconsin
|62
|22
|NR
|Harvard
|54
|23
|21
|Arizona
|39
|24
|23
|Georgia Tech
|38
|25
|24
|Princeton
|19
When was the last time Texas A&M was ranked ahead of Texas on the men’s side? I know these polls don’t mean much but wow….
Also, what are we hearing about Eddie’s replacement?
Interesting to see ASU and UVA have pretty much the same rankings for both of their teams just flipped for gender