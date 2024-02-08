Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virginia Women And Arizona State Men Lead CSCAA Dual Meet Polls Heading Into Conferences

Comments: 2

The Virginia women and Arizona State men were both ranked #1 in the CSCAA February dual meet polls. Both teams opened the year leading the polls as well.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Women’s Rankings

The top three teams remained the same with Virginia, Texas, and Florida leading the way. The USC women moved up from 7th to 4th after notably defeating Stanford for the first time in 28 years this past weekend. The USC women now sit just above Stanford.

Indiana also moved up three spots in the top 10 and is coming off of a win over Louisville who is ranked #9. The 10-16 ranked teams remained the same while the rest of the rankings saw some shake-up. Alabama and North Carolina both moved ahead of Duke as the Blue Devils now sit at #19.

Rank Previous Team Points
1 1 Virginia 375
2 2 Texas 360
3 3 Florida 345
4 7 Southern California 330
5 4 Stanford 313
6 9 Indiana 293
7 5 California 288
8 6 Ohio State 274
9 8 Louisville 250
10 10 NC State 244
11 11 Texas A&M 222
12 12 Tennessee 210
13 13 Georgia 199
14 14 Wisconsin 181
15 15 Auburn 163
16 16 Michigan 152
17 18 Alabama 127
18 19 North Carolina 107
19 17 Duke 93
20 23 Virginia Tech 83
21 20 Arizona State 76
22 24 Princeton 73
23 22 Minnesota 52
24 21 South Carolina 44
25 25 Louisiana State 11

Men’s Rankings

Like the women’s side, the best of the best did not see any movement as the top four teams, Arizona State, Cal, NC State, and Florida remained the same. Indiana moved ahead of Stanford as they now sit at #5 and #6 respectively. The rest of the top 10 remained the same. Ohio State and Louisville each moved ahead of Virginia Tech as the Hokies fell from #13 to #15.

Harvard joined the rankings and now sit at #22 after previously being unranked. This is Harvard’s first time in the rankings all season as they are coming off of wins over #25 Princeton and Yale.

RK Prv Team Points
1 1 Arizona State 350
2 3 California 326
3 3 NC State 322
4 4 Florida 311
5 6 Indiana 297
6 5 Stanford 283
7 7 Georgia 258
8 8 Texas A&M 244
9 9 Texas 242
10 10 Auburn 218
11 12 Notre Dame 197
11 11 Tennessee 197
13 14 Ohio State 177
14 15 Louisville 171
15 13 Virginia Tech 169
16 16 Florida State 133
17 17 Southern California 132
18 18 Michigan 103
19 19 Alabama 98
20 20 Virginia 78
21 22 Wisconsin 62
22 NR Harvard 54
23 21 Arizona 39
24 23 Georgia Tech 38
25 24 Princeton 19

 

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
James Beam
2 minutes ago

When was the last time Texas A&M was ranked ahead of Texas on the men’s side? I know these polls don’t mean much but wow….

Also, what are we hearing about Eddie’s replacement?

0
0
Reply
Swimz
4 minutes ago

Interesting to see ASU and UVA have pretty much the same rankings for both of their teams just flipped for gender

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!