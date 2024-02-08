Virginia Women And Arizona State Men Lead CSCAA Dual Meet Polls Heading Into Conferences

The Virginia women and Arizona State men were both ranked #1 in the CSCAA February dual meet polls. Both teams opened the year leading the polls as well.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Women’s Rankings

The top three teams remained the same with Virginia, Texas, and Florida leading the way. The USC women moved up from 7th to 4th after notably defeating Stanford for the first time in 28 years this past weekend. The USC women now sit just above Stanford.

Indiana also moved up three spots in the top 10 and is coming off of a win over Louisville who is ranked #9. The 10-16 ranked teams remained the same while the rest of the rankings saw some shake-up. Alabama and North Carolina both moved ahead of Duke as the Blue Devils now sit at #19.

Rank Previous Team Points 1 1 Virginia 375 2 2 Texas 360 3 3 Florida 345 4 7 Southern California 330 5 4 Stanford 313 6 9 Indiana 293 7 5 California 288 8 6 Ohio State 274 9 8 Louisville 250 10 10 NC State 244 11 11 Texas A&M 222 12 12 Tennessee 210 13 13 Georgia 199 14 14 Wisconsin 181 15 15 Auburn 163 16 16 Michigan 152 17 18 Alabama 127 18 19 North Carolina 107 19 17 Duke 93 20 23 Virginia Tech 83 21 20 Arizona State 76 22 24 Princeton 73 23 22 Minnesota 52 24 21 South Carolina 44 25 25 Louisiana State 11

Men’s Rankings

Like the women’s side, the best of the best did not see any movement as the top four teams, Arizona State, Cal, NC State, and Florida remained the same. Indiana moved ahead of Stanford as they now sit at #5 and #6 respectively. The rest of the top 10 remained the same. Ohio State and Louisville each moved ahead of Virginia Tech as the Hokies fell from #13 to #15.

Harvard joined the rankings and now sit at #22 after previously being unranked. This is Harvard’s first time in the rankings all season as they are coming off of wins over #25 Princeton and Yale.