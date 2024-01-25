Arizona State Men And Virginia Women Lead CSCAA Polls In New Year

The Virginia women and Arizona State men closed out 2023 leading the CSCAA dual meet polls and continue to lead them into 2024.
Here are a few things to keep in mind:
- SwimSwam does not vote in these
- These are dual meet polls
The women’s side continues to have Virginia, Texas, and Florida at the top, but the rest of the top 10 has seen a major shift. Stanford was the poll’s major shift as they moved up from #10 to #4. Cal also moved up in the top ten from #9 to #5. Most of the rest of the top 10 shifted down a few spots to make room for Stanford and Cal. Both Cal and Stanford most recently defeated both Arizona State and Arizona in dual meets.
Tennessee also rose three spots from #15 to #12. They notably defeated the Georgia women this past weekend, winning by over 30 points. The Vols are ranked just ahead of the Bulldogs in the updated poll.
Only minor shifts are seen throughout the rest of the women’s poll. Virginia Tech and LSU enter the poll after being previously unranked.
The men’s side also had movement in the top 10. After finishing the Arizona State dual meet in a tie at 150 points each, the Cal men moved up from #3 to #2. NC State also moved up a spot from #4 to #3. Both teams moved ahead of Florida as they Gators now sit at #4. Like the Stanford women, the men also made a move up from #9 to #5.
Another large shift in the men’s polls was the Virginia Tech men who moved from #21 to #13. The Hokie men notably defeated the Virginia men earlier this month. The Princeton men entered the updated poll after previously being unranked.
DIVISION I WOMEN
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Virginia
|375
|2
|2
|Texas
|360
|3
|3
|Florida
|345
|4
|10
|Stanford
|324
|5
|9
|California
|311
|6
|5
|Ohio State
|292
|7
|4
|Southern California
|286
|8
|6
|Louisville
|282
|9
|7
|Indiana
|252
|10
|8
|NC State
|247
|11
|11
|Texas A&M
|220
|12
|15
|Tennessee
|208
|13
|12
|Georgia
|198
|14
|13
|Wisconsin
|183
|15
|14
|Auburn
|161
|16
|16
|Michigan
|152
|17
|17
|Duke
|133
|18
|18
|Alabama
|118
|19
|20
|North Carolina
|97
|20
|19
|Arizona State
|94
|21
|21
|South Carolina
|74
|22
|22
|Minnesota
|52
|23
|NR
|Virginia Tech
|43
|24
|24
|Princeton
|40
|25
|NR
|Louisiana State
|16
DIVISION I MEN
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Arizona State
|349
|2
|3
|California
|337
|3
|4
|NC State
|309
|4
|2
|Florida
|307
|5
|9
|Stanford
|293
|6
|5
|Indiana
|292
|7
|7
|Georgia
|264
|8
|6
|Texas A&M
|245
|9
|8
|Texas
|237
|10
|10
|Auburn
|223
|11
|11
|Tennessee
|201
|12
|12
|Notre Dame
|193
|13
|21
|Virginia Tech
|178
|14
|14
|Ohio State
|170
|15
|13
|Louisville
|156
|16
|16
|Florida State
|145
|17
|15
|Southern California
|133
|18
|17
|Michigan
|107
|19
|19
|Alabama
|99
|20
|18
|Virginia
|93
|21
|20
|Arizona
|62
|22
|22
|Wisconsin
|54
|23
|23
|Georgia Tech
|28
|24
|NR
|Princeton
|23
|25
|24
|Southern Methodist
|19
why do these rankings exist especially in such an objective sport where you can plug the times into a meet predictor and figure out who would win? Additionally, rankings mean nothing in swimming, its not like itll get the teams a better seed in the end of the season tournament.
Maybe it’s time for a seeded tournament then 👀
Kyle?