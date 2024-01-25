Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arizona State Men And Virginia Women Lead CSCAA Polls In New Year

The Virginia women and Arizona State men closed out 2023 leading the CSCAA dual meet polls and continue to lead them into 2024.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

The women’s side continues to have Virginia, Texas, and Florida at the top, but the rest of the top 10 has seen a major shift. Stanford was the poll’s major shift as they moved up from #10 to #4. Cal also moved up in the top ten from #9 to #5. Most of the rest of the top 10 shifted down a few spots to make room for Stanford and Cal. Both Cal and Stanford most recently defeated both Arizona State and Arizona in dual meets.

Tennessee also rose three spots from #15 to #12. They notably defeated the Georgia women this past weekend, winning by over 30 points. The Vols are ranked just ahead of the Bulldogs in the updated poll.

Only minor shifts are seen throughout the rest of the women’s poll. Virginia Tech and LSU enter the poll after being previously unranked.

The men’s side also had movement in the top 10. After finishing the Arizona State dual meet in a tie at 150 points each, the Cal men moved up from #3 to #2. NC State also moved up a spot from #4 to #3. Both teams moved ahead of Florida as they Gators now sit at #4. Like the Stanford women, the men also made a move up from #9 to #5.

Another large shift in the men’s polls was the Virginia Tech men who moved from #21 to #13. The Hokie men notably defeated the Virginia men earlier this month. The Princeton men entered the updated poll after previously being unranked.

DIVISION I WOMEN

Rank Prev Team Points
1 1 Virginia 375
2 2 Texas 360
3 3 Florida 345
4 10 Stanford 324
5 9 California 311
6 5 Ohio State 292
7 4 Southern California 286
8 6 Louisville 282
9 7 Indiana 252
10 8 NC State 247
11 11 Texas A&M 220
12 15 Tennessee 208
13 12 Georgia 198
14 13 Wisconsin 183
15 14 Auburn 161
16 16 Michigan 152
17 17 Duke 133
18 18 Alabama 118
19 20 North Carolina 97
20 19 Arizona State 94
21 21 South Carolina 74
22 22 Minnesota 52
23 NR Virginia Tech 43
24 24 Princeton 40
25 NR Louisiana State 16

DIVISION I MEN

Rank Prev Team Points
1 1 Arizona State 349
2 3 California 337
3 4 NC State 309
4 2 Florida 307
5 9 Stanford 293
6 5 Indiana 292
7 7 Georgia 264
8 6 Texas A&M 245
9 8 Texas 237
10 10 Auburn 223
11 11 Tennessee 201
12 12 Notre Dame 193
13 21 Virginia Tech 178
14 14 Ohio State 170
15 13 Louisville 156
16 16 Florida State 145
17 15 Southern California 133
18 17 Michigan 107
19 19 Alabama 99
20 18 Virginia 93
21 20 Arizona 62
22 22 Wisconsin 54
23 23 Georgia Tech 28
24 NR Princeton 23
25 24 Southern Methodist 19

3
mcswammerstein
28 minutes ago

why do these rankings exist especially in such an objective sport where you can plug the times into a meet predictor and figure out who would win? Additionally, rankings mean nothing in swimming, its not like itll get the teams a better seed in the end of the season tournament.

Not-so-silent Observer
Reply to  mcswammerstein
22 minutes ago

Maybe it’s time for a seeded tournament then 👀

bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  Not-so-silent Observer
3 minutes ago

Kyle?

