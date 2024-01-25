Arizona State Men And Virginia Women Lead CSCAA Polls In New Year

The Virginia women and Arizona State men closed out 2023 leading the CSCAA dual meet polls and continue to lead them into 2024.

The women’s side continues to have Virginia, Texas, and Florida at the top, but the rest of the top 10 has seen a major shift. Stanford was the poll’s major shift as they moved up from #10 to #4. Cal also moved up in the top ten from #9 to #5. Most of the rest of the top 10 shifted down a few spots to make room for Stanford and Cal. Both Cal and Stanford most recently defeated both Arizona State and Arizona in dual meets.

Tennessee also rose three spots from #15 to #12. They notably defeated the Georgia women this past weekend, winning by over 30 points. The Vols are ranked just ahead of the Bulldogs in the updated poll.

Only minor shifts are seen throughout the rest of the women’s poll. Virginia Tech and LSU enter the poll after being previously unranked.

The men’s side also had movement in the top 10. After finishing the Arizona State dual meet in a tie at 150 points each, the Cal men moved up from #3 to #2. NC State also moved up a spot from #4 to #3. Both teams moved ahead of Florida as they Gators now sit at #4. Like the Stanford women, the men also made a move up from #9 to #5.

Another large shift in the men’s polls was the Virginia Tech men who moved from #21 to #13. The Hokie men notably defeated the Virginia men earlier this month. The Princeton men entered the updated poll after previously being unranked.

DIVISION I WOMEN

Rank Prev Team Points 1 1 Virginia 375 2 2 Texas 360 3 3 Florida 345 4 10 Stanford 324 5 9 California 311 6 5 Ohio State 292 7 4 Southern California 286 8 6 Louisville 282 9 7 Indiana 252 10 8 NC State 247 11 11 Texas A&M 220 12 15 Tennessee 208 13 12 Georgia 198 14 13 Wisconsin 183 15 14 Auburn 161 16 16 Michigan 152 17 17 Duke 133 18 18 Alabama 118 19 20 North Carolina 97 20 19 Arizona State 94 21 21 South Carolina 74 22 22 Minnesota 52 23 NR Virginia Tech 43 24 24 Princeton 40 25 NR Louisiana State 16

DIVISION I MEN