ASCA VP Megan Oesting Leaving Bend Swim Club to Become Malaysia’s Technical Director

Megan Oesting resigned as head coach of Bend Swim Club on Sunday to take over as technical director of the Malaysia Swimming Federation (MAS).

Oesting will begin her new role with MAS in February along with new Malaysian national coach Eric Anderson, who has guided Denmark’s top swimmers since 2021. They replace former national coach Chris Martin, whose contract was not renewed after Malaysia placed 6th out of 11 countries at the 2023 SEA Games last May with just one gold medal.

In regards to her departure from Bend Swim Club, Oesting said she was stepping down because she could “no longer serve the organization under its current leadership.” Former age group coach Heather Thomas was elevated to interim head coach until the club’s board of directors decides on a permanent staffing solution.

“Although my time in Bend has presented significant challenges, the coaching staff has elevated the performance of the Bend Swim Club to unprecedented levels of success,” Oesting said.

“I am deeply grateful for the friendships I’ve developed here, so although it’s hard to say goodbye, I am elated about the opportunity to guide Malaysian Swimming,” she continued. “The leadership team there is creative, innovative, and forward-thinking and the position is perfectly aligned with my passions and expertise. Coach Eric and I have complementary strengths and backgrounds that will prove instrumental in our united efforts and I’m thankful for MAS vice president Marilyn Chua’s foresight in assembling a team that will thrive on the synergy of our unique abilities. I am eager to begin this collaboration with such talented and well-rounded individuals for the benefit of Malaysian Swimming.”

Oesting, who was elected vice president of the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) last September, will also take on another new job with TEAM Eugene as a long-term consultant in addition to her work with MAS. She’s the second big name to join that program over the last couple years along with four-time Olympic gold medalist David Berkoff.

“I have so much respect for executive director Britta Wyatt and competitive director Dave Berkoff,” Oesting said. “Britta is an ambitious and progressive leader who is constantly leveling up pivotal aspects of the organization. Hiring Dave demonstrated a clear commitment to excellence as he brings not only a deep understanding of the sport at its highest levels but more importantly a depth of character demonstrated consistently over his time as an athlete, coach, and father. His efforts have already made a significant impact on the TEAM’s performances and continue to elevate the TEAM as a whole. I am thrilled to support TEAM Eugene as my State-side partner and look forward to an impactful long-term relationship with the organization.”

“TEAM is super pumped to be working with Megan,” TEAM Eugene executive director Britta Wyatt said. “We’re looking forward to learning from her expertise and technical development skills.”

Oesting came to Bend from SwimMAC Carolina in 2021, guiding the Oregon-based group to silver medal status in USA Swimming’s club excellence program for the first time ever. She only spent nine months at SwimMAC Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she still helped their 13-14 boys set a national age group (NAG) record in the 4×200-yard freestyle relay (6:55.16).

Prior to SwimMAC Carolina, Oesting also coached one of her swimmers to a NAG record at the Eastern Iowa Swim Federation from 2016 to 2020. In 2019, Mason Turner took down the 11-12 boys 500 free record that had stood since 2008 with a time of 4:41.26.

Oesting herself is a former UCLA All-American and a former National Junior Team member, representing Team USA in both Paris and East Berlin in the early years of the FINA World Cup Series. She eventually qualified for the 1991 Pan American Games, where she won gold on the 400 free relay and individual silver in the 100 free in Cuba. She reached a peak ranking of 18th in the world in the 100 free.

Oesting’s son, Diggory Dillingham, is also a National Junior Team member who is currently taking a gap year from USC to train for the Paris Olympics this summer. The fastest 50 freestyler in the high school class of 2023, he signed to join the Trojans’ roster this upcoming fall.