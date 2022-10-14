Diggory Dillingham Will Take a Gap Year to Train for 2024 Olympic Trials

Diggory Dillingham, the fastest 50 freestyler in the high school class of 2023, will take a gap year before beginning his collegiate career at USC.

Dillingham announced his commitment to USC on Thursday. He tells SwimSwam that he plans to begin his college career there in the 2024-2025 season.

“I decided to take a gap year to have a consistency of coaching going into the Olympic year so I can hopefully make the 2024 team,” Dillingham said. “I’ll also be taking some community college courses to get a little bit smaller load for my 4 college years.”

The community college classes will only begin his 5-year clock to use 4 seasons of NCAA eligibility if he enrolls as a full-time student.

Dillingham trains with the Bend Swim Club in Bend, Oregon, where his mom Megan Oesting is his primary coach.

In April, Dillingham swam one event at the US International Team Trials, finishing in 11th place in the 50 meter free with a 22.53 in prelims and 22.48 in finals. The 22.48 was a best time for him.

It took a time of 21.45 (Michael Andrew) to qualify individually in the 50 free for the US World Championship team.

Dillingham says that all the college coaches he spoke with supported his plan.

Taking a gap year before starting collegiate swimming is unusual, but not unheard-of. Among other high-profile cases include Ryan King, who dropped a minute in his 1650 free in his year off before committing to Arizona State, collegiate All-American Harry Homans, Coleman McCreery, and Olympians Regan Smith and Erica Sullivan.

The reasons for these gap years vary widely. Some, like Smith and Sullivan, took gap years to prepare for the Olympic Games in Tokyo (where both won medals). Others did so for personal reasons, or to give themselves more time to develop to get better offers. McCreery’s was a unique case where he committed to two programs, East Carolina and Michigan State, that ultimately cut their men’s swim teams before he arrived.