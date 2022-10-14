Carmel’s Gregg Enoch, No. 18 Class of 2024 Recruit, Commits to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gregg Enoch, the No. 18 recruit in SwimSwam’s class of 2024 rankings, announced his commitment to the University of Louisville on Thursday.

“I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my swimming and academic career at The University of Louisville!” Enoch wrote on Instagram. “I would like to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates, for supporting me along the way! L’s up! Go Cards! 🔴⚫️”

Enoch competes for both the top club and high school program in Indiana, located in Carmel, about two hours north of Louisville. Last year, his Carmel Swim Club was ranked as the No. 5 team in the country by USA Swimming. Earlier this year, his Carmel High School team took home its eighth state title in a row. At that IHSAA State meet, he earned a runner-up finish in the 500-yard freestyle and placed fourth in the 200 free as a sophomore, setting a pair of personal bests along the way.

Best SCY Times:

200 free: 1:37.97

500 free: 4:23.99

1650 free: 15:49.40

400 IM: 3:56.80

Enoch’s best 500 free time would have already landed him in the B-final of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships as a sophomore in high school. With two years still left to improve, his best 200 free and 400 IM times would have barely missed the C-final at ACCs.

At Junior Nationals in August, Enoch set five new long-course personal bests and forecasted potential third event options in his collegiate future. He showed he’s not just a middle-distance freestyle specialist by registering his highest placement (11th) in the 400 IM (4:25.67), shaving six seconds off his lifetime best in the process. Enoch’s last official SCY 400 IM time is from last year, so a significant drop is likely the next time he swims the event.

Enoch’s 200 fly is improving rapidly, too, as he’s down to a 2:01.51 after taking six seconds off his personal best this summer. He also posted personal bests in the 200 free (1:53.13), 400 free (4:00.28), and 800 free (8:23.58). His Carmel Swim Club came home from Irvine victorious as winners of the combined team title.

Enoch joins butterfly specialist Rian Graham and distance freestyler Luke Whitlock in the Cardinals’ recruiting class arriving on campus in the fall of 2024.

The Louisville men won their season-opening dual meet against Xavier before finishing 5th out of six teams at the SMU Classic last weekend. Head coach Arthur Albiero is beginning his 20th season at the helm of the program.

