Diggory Dillingham, The Fastest 50 Freestyler In The Class of 2023, Commits to USC

Diggory Dillingham, a 2022 Junior Pan Pacs team member and an honorable mention in SwimSwam’s high school class of 2023 recruit rankings, has committed to the University of Southern California for the 2023-24 NCAA season. His best time of 19.52 in the 50 free makes him the fastest 50 freestyler in his class.

With Dillingham’s commitment, the #2 ranked Rex Maurer is now the only high-profile swimmer in the class of 2023 who has yet to make a verbal commitment. Ironically, Maurer is the son of Lea Maurer, who is currently the head coach at USC.

Dillingham currently resides in Bend, Oregon, where he swims for the Bend Swim Club, where his mother, Megan Oesting, is the head coach. He also attends Mountain View High School. However, he had a brief stint with SwimMAC Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina from 2020-21, and prior to that swam for the Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation in Cedar Rapid, Iowa. In fact, Dillingham holds LSC records for at all three of the LSCs he’s competed in: Oregon Swimming, North Carolina Swimming, and Iowa Swimming.

At the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships, Dillingham set his best time of 19.52 in the 50 free, which made him the fifth-fastest of all time in the 15-16 age group. Just in December 2021, he dropped from a previous PB of 20.28 to a 19.88 at the Oregon Senior open and then to a 19.52 at Speedo Juniors. He also went his best time of 43.97 in the 100 free at Speedo Juniors, which was a near two second drop from his 2020-21 season best of 45.42.

In long course, Dillingham has also seen success, having finished second at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in the 50 free. He swam a time of 22.50 at that meet, although his best time is a 22.48 from the 2022 U.S. International Team trials.

Dillingham lacks the versatility that many other top recruits have, considering that his 50 free is substantially better than his other events. That being said, he is going to make a huge impact for USC, a team that lost many of their best swimmers (Daniel Matheson, Victor Johansson, Alexei Sancov, to name a few) to the transfer portal this yeras. His 50 free time would make him the second-fastest on the team, wheras his 100 free time would be the third-fastest (based on the 2021-22 season best times of USC returners). In addition, his 50 free would also be just 0.01 seconds away from making the ‘A’ final at 2022 Pac-12s.

Best Times (Short Course Yards):

50 free: 19.52 (best in class)

100 free: 43.97

100 fly: 49.50

This year, USC is set to begin their first full season under head coach Lea Maurer, who was appointed to the position in April 2022.

