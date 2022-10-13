How To Watch the Top 25 Teams in Action: 10/13-10/16

Intrasquads are few and far between this weekend, as most teams are in the midst of or beginning their regular season dual meet competitions and invites. Many of SwimSwam’s top-25 ranked teams are competing this weekend, and we have compiled how to watch and keep up with all the action as it unfolds.

The No. 4 NC State men will open their regular season schedule with a trip west to Knoxville to take on No. 14 Tennessee while the No. 5-ranked Wolfpack women will face off against the No. 8-ranked Volunteer women. The matchup spans two days beginning on Friday afternoon, followed by an exhibition session on Saturday morning.

The No. 3 Stanford women also makes a return to competition this weekend, as they travel to Utah for a Pac-12 matchup. The meet will feature the collegiate debut for Stanford freshman Claire Curzan.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

No. 3 Stanford women vs. Utah

October 13, 2 p.m. PST

Men and women

Watch: https://pac-12.com/live/stanford-university

Live Results: https://stanford_ftp.sidearmsports.com/fastlane/2022_10_13_UTAH/

USC Invitational (No. 17 USC women vs. No. 24 Auburn)

October 14-15, 2 p.m. & 9 a.m. PST

Men and women

Watch: https://pac-12.com/live/usc

#8 Tennessee women vs. #5 NC State, #14 Tennessee men vs. #4 NC State

October 14-15, 5 p.m. & 9 a.m. EST

Men and women

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=0a1c54f3-9f54-489d-a371-c1222325a59a (Friday only)

Live Results: Meet Mobile

#10 Cal women vs. Washington State

October 15, 10 a.m. PST

Women only

Watch: https://pac-12.com/live?networks=P12I

#4 Alabama women vs. South Carolina

October 15, 11 a.m. CST

Men and women

Live Results: Meet Mobile

#21 Arizona men vs. Grand Canyon

October 15, 12 p.m. MST

Men and women

#17 LSU women vs. Air Force vs. Denver