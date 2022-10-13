Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch the Top 25 Teams in Action: 10/13-10/16

by Sidney Zacharias 0

October 13th, 2022 ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, College, Pac-12, SEC

Intrasquads are few and far between this weekend, as most teams are in the midst of or beginning their regular season dual meet competitions and invites. Many of SwimSwam’s top-25 ranked teams are competing this weekend, and we have compiled how to watch and keep up with all the action as it unfolds. 

The No. 4 NC State men will open their regular season schedule with a trip west to Knoxville to take on No. 14 Tennessee while the No. 5-ranked Wolfpack women will face off against the No. 8-ranked Volunteer women. The matchup spans two days beginning on Friday afternoon, followed by an exhibition session on Saturday morning.

The No. 3 Stanford women also makes a return to competition this weekend, as they travel to Utah for a Pac-12 matchup. The meet will feature the collegiate debut for Stanford freshman Claire Curzan.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below. 

No. 3 Stanford women vs. Utah

USC Invitational (No. 17 USC women vs. No. 24 Auburn) 

#8 Tennessee women vs. #5 NC State, #14 Tennessee men vs. #4 NC State

#10 Cal women vs. Washington State

  • October 15, 10 a.m. PST
  • Women only
  • Watch: https://pac-12.com/live?networks=P12I

#4 Alabama women vs. South Carolina

  • October 15, 11 a.m. CST
  • Men and women
  • Live Results: Meet Mobile

#21 Arizona men vs. Grand Canyon

  • October 15, 12 p.m. MST
  • Men and women

#17 LSU women vs. Air Force vs. Denver

  • October 15, 1 p.m. MST
  • Men and women

0
