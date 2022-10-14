Daily Swim Coach Workout #799

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 23 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

[I am the greatest. I said that even before I knew I was. Muhammad Ali]

30:00 [dryland pool]

400 choice pink @ 9:00

2 x through

3 x 50 red choice @ 0:50

1 x 100 white choice @ 3:00

12 x 25 @ 0:30 choice red [ymca way]

4 x 150 pink @ 2:25

4 x 150 red @ 2:25

[below are all negative split]

1 x 600 pink @ 9:30/9:45/10:00

1 x through [swim as 1 x 600 @ 9:30/9:45/10:00]

300 pink @4:45/4:55/5:00

300 red @ 4:45/4:55/5:00

1 x through [swim as 1 x 600 pink / blue @ 9:30/9:45/10:00]

300 pink @ 4:45/4:55/5:00

300 blue @ 4:45/4:55/5:00

2 x 100 white back @ 3:00

4 x75 frk kick spk @ 1:25

3 x 75 frk kick spk @ 1:20

1 x 75 frk kick spk @ 1:15

200 white @ 5:00