Ryan King takes Gap Year, Drops Over a Minute in 1650, Commits to Arizona State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ryan King of Gilbert, Arizona has announced his commitment to Arizona State University beginning in fall 2022.

“I chose ASU for its excellent business school as well as its stellar coaching staff and team. An elite swim program that is only getting better every year!”

King graduated from Campo Verde High School in 2021 but has taken a gap year. During this gap year, he has competed for Gold Medal Swim Club out of Chandler, AZ. He most recently competed at Austin Sectionals where he earned best times in the 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyles. He earned third-place finishes in both the 1000 (9:19.88) and 1650 (15:34.67). Those times also earned him his first Winter Juniors Cuts. In addition, he finished seventh in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:31.79.

King told SwimSwam that he took his gap year to help grow as he was only 5’3″ entering his senior year. He hit his growth spurt towards the end of his senior year, and during his gap year, he has dropped over 1 minute and 12 seconds in the 1650 freestyle as well as 19 seconds in the 500 freestyle.

Time Progression During Gap Year:

March 2021 March 2022 1650 Free 16:47.23 15:34.67 1000 Free N/A 9:19.88 500 Free 4:51.49 4:31.79

All three of his times from March 2022 are best times. In addition to these events, he also dropped from a 4:12.87 in March 2021 to a 4:04.63 in December 2021 in the 400 IM.

Arizona State is a public university located in Tempe, AZ. The Sun Devil men finished third out of six teams at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships. That was an improvement from their fourth place finish from 2020 Pac-12s (the team redshirted the 2020-2021 season so they did not compete at the 2021 Pac-12 Championships).

They also finished sixth at the 2022 Men’s NCAA Championships highlighted by wins from freshman Leon Marchand in the 200 IM and 200 breaststroke.

Although King is still off of what it took to score at Pac-12s, if he continues with his projectory that he has been on recently, he he has the potential to score soon. It took a 15:26.22 to score in the 1650 freestyle and a 4:26.18 to make the final in the 500 freestyle at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships.

King told SwimSwam that he will be the first Arizona State swim team member to be a second-generation swimmer. His dad, Doug King, swam under Coach Ron Johnson back in the 90s.

King will arrive on campus this fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with Cale Marterr, Jake Mason, Matthew Duren, Evan Nail, Owen McDonald, and Jonny Kulow.

