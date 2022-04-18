Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ukraine Olympian Daryna Zevina Speaks About War “The Sky Was Completely Orange”

Among the 14 Ukrainian swimmers who competed at the Italian Championships from March 9th to March 13th, there was the 2012 World Champion in the 200 SCM backstroke and a six-time European Champion, Daryna Zevina.

SwimSwam reached her in Riccione and asked her about her feeling and emotions during these critical days.

Zevina speaks about the day she understood the war began, and the dramatic moments she lived with her family and her boyfriend. Like the morning they woke up at 5 because of noise and then they found part of a missile near their house.

The Olympic swimmer also reports a list of atrocities that Russian soldiers are committing in Ukrainian territories, some of which are happening to people she knows.

Zevina is one of a number of Ukrainian swimmers who have evacuated to other European countries, especially Italy, to continue their training.

