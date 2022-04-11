2022 Italian Spring Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 9th – April 13th

Riccione, Italy

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

Start List

SwimSwam Italia Coverage

LIVE RESULTS

Day 3 finals of the 2022 Italian Spring Championships are here, and with them, we’ll have finals of the 200 IM and 100 free, plus timed finals of the men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 free.

The men’s 100 free in prelims this morning set up a thrilling race for tonight. Italian Record holder Alessandro Miressi swam a 48.49, potentially setting himself up to go under 48 tonight with a good swim. Lorenzo Zazzeri and Manuel Frigo were both also 48-point this morning, so it will be great to get an early look at how Italy’s World Champs 4×100 free relay is shaping up.

Gregorio Paltrinieri and Gabriele Detti are both set to race in the fastest heat of the men’s 800 free tonight, which will open up the finals session. As two of the top 800 freestylers in the world currently, we could see some head-turning early spring times from either swimmer.

Simona Quadarella will be in the women’s 1500 free, which will be the last race of the session.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

World Record – 7:32.12, Lin Zhang, 2009

European Record – 7:39.27, Gregorio Paltinieri, 2019

Italian Record – 7:39.27, Gregorio Paltrinieri, 2019

PODIUM:

Gregorio Paltrinieri roared to the #1 time in the world this year, clocking a 7:46.01. That time comes in less than 4 seconds off the 7:42.11 Paltrinieri swam to win Silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer.

Gabriele Detti clocked the #2 time in the world with a 7:48.07. Italy flexed its distance free muscles tonight, with Luca De Tullio also cracking 7:50, swimming a 7:49.19 for 3rd.

Paltrinieri and Detti have long been one of the best distance duos in the world, and it appears they will continue to be a force as we head towards the World Championships this summer.

Lorenzo Galossi was also under 7:50 tonight, swimming a 7:49.76 for 4th. With the swim, Galossi, 16, broke the Italian Junior Record. He’s also now closing in on the European Junior Record of 7:45.92, which is held by Franko Grgic.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

European Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

Italian Record – 2:10.25, Ilaria Cusinato, 2018

PODIUM:

In an upset, Italian Record holder Ilaria Cusinato came in 3rd in the final tonight, swimming a 2:15.45, a second slower than her swim this morning. It was Sara Francheschi who dominated the race, posting the fastest backstroke and freestyle splits in the field, plus the 2nd-fastest breast split.

Cusinato was out with the early lead, splitting 28.47 on fly, but she then swam an uncharacteristically slow backstroke split of 35.24, which was 6th in the field. Meanwhile, Francheschi swam 28.88 on fly, then backed it up with a 33.62 on backstroke. She was then able to tack on a 37.66 breast split, and brought it home in 31.78 on free.

Anna Pirovano took 2nd in 2:14.54, pulling ahead of Cusinato on the backstroke leg, then slightly out-splitting her on both breast and free.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record – 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte, 2011

European Record – 1:55.18, Laszlo Cseh, 2009

Italian Record – 1:57.13, Alberto Razzetti, 2021

PODIUM:

National record holder Alberto Razzetti was off his record mark of 1:57.13, which he swam at this meet last year, but still put up a great swim, clocking a 1:58.70. The swim puts Razzetti #14 in the world this year. He was excellent on the back half of the race, splitting 33.81 on breaststroke and 28.45 on freestyle, for a 1:02.26 on the final 100.

Lorenzo Glessi was out the fastest in the field, splitting 25.43 on fly and 30.30 on back, both of which were the fastest splits in the field. Although he was 55.73 on the first 100, 0.71 seconds ahead of Razzetti, he was unable to hold that lead through the 2nd half of the race. Splitting 35.23 on breast and 29.58 on free, he came home in 1:04.81 on the final 100.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, 2017

European Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, 2017

Italian Record – 53.18, Federica Pellegrini, 2016

PODIUM:

Silvia Di Pietro – 54.91 (TIE) Chiara Tarantino – 54.91 (TIE) Giulia Verona – 55.12

We have a tie for 1st in the women’s 100 free, with both Silvia Di Pietro and Chiara Tarantino clocking in at 54.91. Di Pietro had established a slim early lead, flipping in 26.42 on the first 50, just ahead of Taratino’s 26.65. Coming home in 28.26 to Di Pietro’s 28.49, Tarantino managed to edge back even with Di Pietro, ultimately resulting in a tie.

Giulia Verona took 3rd in 55.12, posting the fastest 2nd 50 split in the field (28.25).

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record – 46.91, Cesar Cielo, 2009

European Record – 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov, 2021

Italian Record – 47.45, Alessandro Miressi, 2021

PODIUM:

In a phenomenal final of the men’s 100 free, Alessandro Miressi tied the #1 time in the world this year with a blistering 47.88. The swim comes in just off his Italian Record of 47.45, which he swam last summer. He was out fast, splitting 22.84 on the first 50, then coming home in 25.04.

Lorenzo Zazzeri clocked a 48.45, marking his fastest time of the year and the #13 time in the world this year. Manuel Frigo swam a tightly split race, going out in 23.47 on the first 50, then coming home in a field-leading 25.03.

It was an incredible field tonight, as Leonardo Deplano (48.68), Filippo Megli (48.77), and Thomas Ceccon (48.79) were also under 49 seconds.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

World Record – 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky, 2018

European Record – 15:38.88, Lotte Friis, 2013

Italian Record – 15:40.89, Simona Quadarella, 2019

PODIUM: