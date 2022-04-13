Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Benedetta Pilato Blasts 29.58 50 BR in Last Prelims Session of Italian Champs

2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In a phenomenal morning swim, World Record holder Benedetta Pilato roared to a 29.58 to post the top time of the morning in the women’s 50 breast. The swim comes in just 0.28 seconds off her World Record mark of 29.30, and puts her #1 in the world by comfortable margin. Arianna Castiglioni was also speedy this morning, posting the 2nd-fast time of the heats with a 30.61. She’s been 30.05 already this year, however, a time which she swam in February.

2021-2022 LCM Women 50 Breast

BenedettaITA
Pilato
04/13
29.58
2Lara
Van Niekerk		RSA29.8812/20
3Arianna
Castiglioni		ITA30.0502/19
4Imogen
Clark		GBR30.1004/05
5Chelsea
Hodges		AUS30.1703/06
View Top 15»

Nicolo Martinenghi was dominant in the men’s 50 breast this morning, clocking a 26.81. It was youngster Simone Cerasuolo who posted the 2nd-fastest time of the morning, swimming a 27.28.

In a relaxed prelims, Simona Quadarella posted a 4:12.08 to lead the women’s 400 free. She led a tight field into the finish in the final heat of the morning, with Antonietta Cesarano swimming a 4:13.54 and Noemi Cesarano, the sister of Antonietta, swimming a 4:13.72.

The men’s 400 IM field was very small this morning, with only 19 swimmers completing the race. Pier Andrea Matteazzi clocked the fastest time of the morning, swimming a 4:20.07. Alberto Razzetti, the favorite for tonight, was incredibly relaxed this morning, posting a 4:21.68.

Margherita Panziera led prelims of the women’s 200 back by over two seconds, swimming a 2:11.36. Pazniera was out quick, swimming a 1:03.16 on the first 100, but fell off that pace immediately after, splitting 34.26 on the 3rd 50. Martina Cenci was the 2nd-fastest swimmer of the morning, swimming a 2:13.49.

Silvia Di Pietro swam the fastest time of the morning in the women’s 50 fly by half a second, clocking a 26.32.

1
Hswimmer
1 hour ago

She’s ready..

