AAC Runner-Up in the 50 & 100 Breast Christiana Williams Enters Transfer Portal

Three-time AAC runner-up Christiana Williams of Tulane has entered her name into the NCAA Transfer Portal with the intention of leaving the program next season.

The rising junior has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining, plus the bonus COVID-19 waiver year.

Williams finished 2nd in the AAC in 2022 in both the 100 yard breaststroke (1:01.67) and the 200 yard breaststroke (2:13.14). Both swims are NCAA “B” standard times.

Her time in the 100 ranks her 3rd all-time in Tulane program history, while her 200 breaststroke swim ranks her 2nd in school history.

Williams has dropped significant time in each of her three events while at Tulane, and in all three she has hit a new season-best at her conference championship meet.

Williams’ Time Progression:

HS Best Time Freshman Yr Sophomore Yr 100 Breast 1:03.60 1:01.94 1:01.67 200 Breast 2:17.34 2:15.76 2:12.37 200 IM 2:06.79 2:08.25 2:05.23

With 39 individual points at the AAC Championships, she tied as Tulane’s 5th-best scorer at the AAC Championships in 2022. The team’s top scorer and the defending AAC Champion in the 500 free Lilly Byrne, the school’s first-ever AAC conference champion, will transfer to Auburn next season.

“I’d like to thank Tulane, Coach (Leah) Stancil and my teammates for an unforgettable experience and their support. I’m looking forward to finding my next team, one with a great culture and one that fosters growth in the pool. I know I can be an immediate contributor and I’m excited to get started in this new journey.”

Tulane continues to train without the on campus Reily Pool, which has been closed since March of 2020. That has meant 10 hours of weekly travel to train at an off-campus location, which has put a strain on the student-athletes.