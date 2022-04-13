2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 9th – April 13th

Riccione, Italy

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

Start List

SwimSwam Italia Coverage

LIVE RESULTS

The 2022 Italian Spring Championships will conclude today with some of Italy’s biggest swim stars in their premiere events.

World Record holder Benedetta Pilato posted the #1 time in the world this year in the heats of the women’s 50 breaststroke, just 0.28 off her World Record mark. Simona Quadarella cruised into the top seed in the women’s 400 freestyle and is the heavy favorite–both Quadarella and Pilato are already World Championships-qualified in other events.

The men’s 400 IM and 50 breaststroke could offer new berths to the Italian worlds team, though the heavy favorite in the men’s 50 breast, Nicolo Martinenghi, is already qualified in the 100 breaststroke. Margherita Panziera will also look to punch her ticket to Budapest, though she’ll need a big swim near her Italian Record in the 200 backstroke to officially make the cut.

IM and butterfly superstar Alberto Razzetti, who has yet to qualify for the World Championships team, is the second seed in the 400 IM going into tonight’s final behind Pier Andrea Matteazzi. Razzetti is perhaps Italy’s best male IM’er since the days of Luca Marin and Alessio Boggiatto.

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

Italian Record : 29.30, Benedetta Pilato , 05/22/2021, Budapest

: 29.30, , 05/22/2021, Budapest World Championships Cut: 30.20

World Junior Champs Cut: 32.00

Podium

Benedetta Pilato, 29.85 – World Championships Qualified Arianna Castiglioni, 30.34 Lisa Angilioni, 31.02

Benedetta Pilato was slightly off her prelims time in the 50 breaststroke this morning, but still easily won the race and was the only swimmer under 30 seconds in the field. Arianna Castiglioni placed 2nd in 30.34, just off of the qualifying time for the World Championships set by the Italian Swimming Federation.

Pilato will have the opportunity to swim both the 50 and 100 breaststrokes at the World Championships in Budapest in June. Castiglioni and Agilioni, for their parts, swam under the FINA ‘A’ cut (31.22) but did not officially qualify for Worlds.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

Italian Record : 26.39, Nicolo Martinenghi , 04/02/2021, Riccione

: 26.39, , 04/02/2021, Riccione World Championships Cut: 26.90

World Junior Champs Cut: 28.30

Podium

Nicolo Martinenghi, 26.49 – World Championships Qualified Simone Cerasuolo, 26.85 – World Championships Qualified Fabio Scozzoli, 27.20

Nicolo Martinenghi did what was expected of him and won the men’s 50 breaststroke, though perhaps not by as large of a margin as might have been expected. Young up-and-comer Simone Cerasuolo blasted a 26.85 to tie Martinenghi’s Italian Junior Record with a 26.85 and place 2nd, qualifying for the 2022 World Championships team. Veteran Fabio Scozzoli placed 3rd in 27.20.

Women’s 400 Freestyle

Italian Record : 3:59.15, Federica Pellegrini , 07/26/2009, Rome

: 3:59.15, , 07/26/2009, Rome World Championships Cut: 4:05.40

World Junior Champs Cut: 4:13.50

Podium

Simona Quadarella, 4:08.95 Antonietta Cesarano, 4:09.72 Martina Caramignoli, 4:09.84

In a race that turned out to be much tighter than expected, Simona Quadarella pulled off the victory in the women’s 400 freestyle, posting a 4:08.95 to get her hand on the wall a little less than a second ahead of runner-up Antonietta Cesarano, who herself was just 0.12 ahead of bronze medalist Martina Caramignoli.

Pilato led the race from start to finish, though Cesarano was never far behind. Caramignoli, on the other hand, relied on a strong back-half to pull from 6th to 4th to 3rd to 2nd, turning nearly even with Cesarano, 3:39.97 to 3:40.00, respectively. Then, in the final 50 meters, Cesarano pulled slightly ahead and beat Caramignoli to the wall.

Though it is unlikely Cesarano will earn a trip to Budapest with the swim, Quadarella can confidently assume the 400 free will be added to her lineup as she is already qualified in the 800 and 1500 freestyles.

Men’s 400 IM

Italian Record : 4:09.88, Luca Marin , 04/01/2007, Melbourne

: 4:09.88, , 04/01/2007, Melbourne World Championships Cut:

World Junior Champs Cut:

Women’s 200 Backstroke

Italian Record : 2:05.56, Margherita Panziera , 03/31/2021

: 2:05.56, , 03/31/2021 World Championships Cut:

World Junior Champs Cut:

Men’s 1500 Freestyle

Italian Record : 14:33.10, Gregorio Paltrinieri , 08/13/2020, Rome

: 14:33.10, , 08/13/2020, Rome World Championships Cut:

World Junior Champs Cut:

Women’s 50 Butterfly

Italian Record : 25.78, Silvia Di Pietro , 08/19/2014

: 25.78, , 08/19/2014 World Championships Cut:

World Junior Champs Cut:

Men’s 4 x 100 Freestyle Relay