2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 9th – April 13th

Riccione, Italy

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

18-year-old Simone Cerasuolo tied Nicolo Martinenghi‘s Italian Junior Record in the 50 breaststroke in the final session of the 2022 Italian Spring Championships Wednesday night in Riccione, posting a 26.85 to take 2nd to Martinenghi himself, who posted a 26.49 to win.

Martinenghi set the original Junior Record at the 2019 Setti Colli Trophy in Rome on June 22nd of that year, meaning his record has stood alone for less than 3 years.

Cerasuolo’s time is also significant in that he has now officially qualified to race the 50 breaststroke at the World Championships in Budapest in June, having swam under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 27.33 and, more importantly, under the world championships qualifying time of 26.90 set by the Italian Swimming Federation.

Cerasuolo also placed 2nd to Martinenghi in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:00.62, a time which did not qualify him for the World Championships. Now that he is qualified in the 50 breaststroke, the 100 breaststroke could be added to his lineup, which could also open up relay opportunities.

Cerasuolo beat out long-time sprint breaststroke veteran Fabio Scozzoli to take 2nd in the 50 on Wednesday, meaning Scozzoli will not represent Italy in Budapest.