Hannah Casey, Olympia Pope Down Aussie Age Records

2022 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

We reported on the impressive swim by 16-year-old Flynn Southam in the men’s 200m free final here at the 2022 Australian Age Championships, but there were several other notable swims on day one of the able-bodied portion of the competition.

Competing in the women’s 200m freestyle for 15-year-olds, Hannah Casey scored a new national age record with her winning time of 1:58.49.

Opening in 57.27 and closing in 1:01.22, Marist College’s Casey logged the only sub-2:00 time of the field, knocking nearly 5 seconds off of her 2:03.37 baseline outing from prelims.

With her podium-topping performance, Casey’s 1:58.49 overtook the previous age record of 1:59.37 multi-World Junior Championships gold medalist Lani Pallister put on the books in 2018. Casey’s result here also surpasses the previous All Comers age record of 1:58.86 previously held by Marion’s Emily Liu.

In another women’s race, the 200m breaststroke, 13-year-old Olympia Pope fired off a new record of her own en route to grabbing gold.

Touching the wall in 2:31.71 to take her age group’s national title, Pope knocked a significant amount of time off of her own previous record, a time which stood at 2:32.61 from last December. In that previous PB-setting swim, Pope split 1:12.86/1:19.75 to crank out the best time of her young career before this evening.


											
										

				


				
									

						

							
