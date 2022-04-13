Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Yr-Old Flynn Southam Unleashes 1:46.77 200 Free At Aussie Age Championships

2022 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on the first day of able-bodied competition at these 2022 Australian Age Championships, 16-year-old Flynn Southam crushed a new lifetime best in the men’s 200m free.

Roaring to the wall in a mighty 1:46.77, Southam not only destroyed the field en route to his national age title here in South Australia, but he came within striking distance of a legendary age record held by icon Ian Thorpe.

After establishing himself as the top-seeded swimmer of the morning heats with a convincing AM time of 1:50.64, Bond’s Southam dropped the hammer and split 52.23/54.4 to capture the fastest time of his younger career.

Entering this meet, Southam had been as fast as 1:48.72 from last December’s Queensland Championships, while the had already been under 1:50 with 1:49.66 as a 15-year-old.

Flash forward to now, and Southam’s time of 1:46.77 is less than a second off of Thorpe’s 1:46.00 age record the multi-Olympic champion put on the books more than 20 years ago.

For additional perspective, Southam’s scorcher here would overtake the current American national age record for men 15-16. Luca Urlando owns the top time for Americans in that age range, having clocked a time of 1:47.73.

Southam’s outing here now renders him within the top 20 200m free performers in the world this season, as well as Australia’s 17th fastest performer of all time.

You can refresh yourself here on Southam’s journey to date, as the teen is among our stealthy six disruptors set to potentially cause some podium shakeups at the next Olympic Games in Paris.

As fast as Southam’s time is, it’s important to note that Romanian prodigy David Popovici posted a time of 1:44.68 from the Olympic final in Tokyo where he placed 4th.

Jackman
11 minutes ago

Also an Age Group record for 13yr Old Olympia Pope in 200 Breast – 2:31.7

3
0
Reply
Stephen
Reply to  Jackman
4 minutes ago

Whata name

0
0
Reply
Noah
Reply to  Jackman
17 seconds ago

I need a reference frame – whats the NAG for 13-14s?

0
0
Reply
Stephen
22 minutes ago

The young girl that won the 200m Free 15 years looks a talent as well……..forgive I can’t remember her name.

0
0
Reply
McKeown-Hodges-McKeon-Campbell
Reply to  Stephen
14 minutes ago

hannah casey – 1:58.49

1
0
Reply
Stephen
Reply to  McKeown-Hodges-McKeon-Campbell
3 minutes ago

5 sec faster than previous winner…wow

0
0
Reply
Jackman
Reply to  Stephen
10 minutes ago

Yep, Hannah Casey with an Australian Age record in 1:58.4. Apparently her best time before today was a 2:02?

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Jackman
3
0
Reply
Andy Hardt
49 minutes ago

Wow, it’s been a good year so far for the “stealthy six”!

5
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott
Reply to  Andy Hardt
33 minutes ago

Richards was disappointing at British trials, he is already pre qualified for Worlds in the relays so hopefully he wasn’t tapered because he is a big taper swimmer.

1
0
Reply
Scotty
1 hour ago

Whoa!!

1
0
Reply
Notanyswimmer
1 hour ago

Are American swimmers later bloomers compared to non-Americans? Or are Americans just wasting time doing SCY when they could be doing SCM/LCM? Think America should switch to SCM at least, so that they’re training for the proper distances for international competition.

1
-1
Reply
Hswimmer
Reply to  Notanyswimmer
37 minutes ago

We don’t want to do lcm all the time! Scy is fun and helps with underwaters. People still train LC year round we just don’t compete in it all the time.

0
0
Reply
Snarky
Reply to  Notanyswimmer
21 minutes ago

Hmmm. With Americans wasting their time with yards they still manage to crush the rest of the world at every major meet. So there’s that!

1
-1
Reply
Stephen
Reply to  Snarky
14 minutes ago

Not sure America crushed the rest of the world at Tokyo. But let’s not kill a good story with facts.

0
-1
Reply
Swimmerfromjapananduk
1 hour ago

Ridiculous

0
0
Reply
Scotty
1 hour ago

Whoaa!!

1
0
Reply

