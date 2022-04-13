16-Yr-Old Flynn Southam Unleashes 1:46.77 200 Free At Aussie Age Championships

2022 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, April 13th – Monday, April 18th (able-bodied)

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, South Australia

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Livestream: Amazon Prime

While competing on the first day of able-bodied competition at these 2022 Australian Age Championships, 16-year-old Flynn Southam crushed a new lifetime best in the men’s 200m free.

Roaring to the wall in a mighty 1:46.77, Southam not only destroyed the field en route to his national age title here in South Australia, but he came within striking distance of a legendary age record held by icon Ian Thorpe.

After establishing himself as the top-seeded swimmer of the morning heats with a convincing AM time of 1:50.64, Bond’s Southam dropped the hammer and split 52.23/54.4 to capture the fastest time of his younger career.

Entering this meet, Southam had been as fast as 1:48.72 from last December’s Queensland Championships, while the had already been under 1:50 with 1:49.66 as a 15-year-old.

Flash forward to now, and Southam’s time of 1:46.77 is less than a second off of Thorpe’s 1:46.00 age record the multi-Olympic champion put on the books more than 20 years ago.

For additional perspective, Southam’s scorcher here would overtake the current American national age record for men 15-16. Luca Urlando owns the top time for Americans in that age range, having clocked a time of 1:47.73.

Southam’s outing here now renders him within the top 20 200m free performers in the world this season, as well as Australia’s 17th fastest performer of all time.

You can refresh yourself here on Southam’s journey to date, as the teen is among our stealthy six disruptors set to potentially cause some podium shakeups at the next Olympic Games in Paris.

As fast as Southam’s time is, it’s important to note that Romanian prodigy David Popovici posted a time of 1:44.68 from the Olympic final in Tokyo where he placed 4th.