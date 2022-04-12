How Fast Will Olympic Medalist Claire Curzan Swim At U.S. World Champ Trials?

Olympic medalist Claire Curzan of TAC Titans turned heads at San Antonio Pro Swim notching some fast in-season swims. Claire downed the 17-18 NAG in the 50m free dropping a 24.43. (Her PB is a 24.17.) She swam the fourth-fastest 17-18 100m free of all-time with a 53.68. (Her PB is 53.55.) She ripped a 58.7 100m back for the win. (That’s a PB. Her previous best was a 58.8.) And she won the 100m fly in 57 flat. (Her PB is a 56.2.)
Claire’s U.S. Olympic Trials was fast. She made the team and earned Olympic hardware, but U.S. Olympic Trials is stressful, especially your first one, and she didn’t earn a PB at that meet. I think the past year of experience and development bodes well for Claire at the 2022 International Team Trials, aka U.S. World Champs Trials. Also, this selection meet is in her backyard, the Greensboro, N.C. pool.
Predictions! I don’t have a confirmation on her schedule, and I’m not predicting her place, only her times. While these might be a little optimistic, I’m looking at a best case scenario from a young talent still developing.
50 free – 24.1 – right on her PB
100 free – 53.2 – .3 shave off her PB
100 fly – 55.9 – .3 shave off her PB
50 fly? If she swims it… big flex…25.45… for a a new American Record.
But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.
That 55.48 record for SS might be in trouble this year
Probably fast.
She’s been swimming fast and definitely has the talent! Can’t wait to watch.
Claire Curzan = Best American Sprinter currently
Sarah Sjöström = Best Sprinter of all time
Are we just ignoring Ranomi now she retired?
Sarah can’t be the best sprinter of all time w/o a freestyle gold.
But she is.
Third in the 50 to Douglass & Weitzeil, 24.29.
Fourth in the 100 to G. Walsh, Douglass, & Brown, 53.33.
First in the 100 fly (over Huske), 56.04.
Empty day on Friday the 29th for the 100 back. Really like her chances, but will say third behind Smith & Berkoff, 58.59.
It is a meet in her backyard, but it’s still not TAC. She’s probably among the most comfortable on the planet competing in Greensboro, but there have been a massive amount of competitions in Greensboro lately, so not sure that gives her an edge (although if she mentally feels it to be an edge, then it’s an edge).
What makes you think Weitzel will beat her in the 50 but not in the 100? Also, Gretchen didn’t show amazing times last week in UVA’S LC time trials. I’m not counting her out for the relay but I don’t think she’s winning.
Gretchen? I think Gretchen’s hungry to show up and prove herself. NCAA was a great stepping stone. AND…Greensboro is close. I think that helps…. (I love the first World Champs in each new quad. New talent’s time to shine….)
I want her to make the team but her 56:00 isn’t convincing.
NC is home…and not having to travel much makes a big difference…stress-wise.
I’d like to see a 100 back too have her San Antonio swim….