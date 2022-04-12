How Fast Will Olympic Medalist Claire Curzan Swim At U.S. World Champ Trials?

Olympic medalist Claire Curzan of TAC Titans turned heads at San Antonio Pro Swim notching some fast in-season swims. Claire downed the 17-18 NAG in the 50m free dropping a 24.43. (Her PB is a 24.17.) She swam the fourth-fastest 17-18 100m free of all-time with a 53.68. (Her PB is 53.55.) She ripped a 58.7 100m back for the win. (That’s a PB. Her previous best was a 58.8.) And she won the 100m fly in 57 flat. (Her PB is a 56.2.)

Claire’s U.S. Olympic Trials was fast. She made the team and earned Olympic hardware, but U.S. Olympic Trials is stressful, especially your first one, and she didn’t earn a PB at that meet. I think the past year of experience and development bodes well for Claire at the 2022 International Team Trials, aka U.S. World Champs Trials. Also, this selection meet is in her backyard, the Greensboro, N.C. pool.

Predictions! I don’t have a confirmation on her schedule, and I’m not predicting her place, only her times. While these might be a little optimistic, I’m looking at a best case scenario from a young talent still developing.

50 free – 24.1 – right on her PB

100 free – 53.2 – .3 shave off her PB

100 fly – 55.9 – .3 shave off her PB

50 fly? If she swims it… big flex…25.45… for a a new American Record.

But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.

Follow Claire Curzan on Instagram.



Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram.

RECENT GMM EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.