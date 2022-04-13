First Time In 15+ Yrs Dutch Release Worlds Roster Without Heemskerk Or Kromo

The 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships are spanning June 17th through July 3rd and now we know which athletes will be representing the Netherlands in the pool and open water in Budapest.

Along with its World Para Swimming Championships and World University Games rosters, an 18-strong lineup of an even number of men and women will be representing the orange in Hungary, with two notable absences.

For the first time since 2005, the Dutch roster on the women’s side does not include the iconic names of Femke Heemskerk and Ranomi Kromowidjojo. Heemskerk made her World Championships debut in 2005 while Kromo was the next edition in 2007, with both women having recently announced their retirements.

Of note, the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) says that their relay lineups will be determined in Budapest.

Also noteworthy is the fact that national record holder Arno Kamminga does not have the 50m breast listed by him. The 26-year-old Kamminga nabbed a qualification time in that event; however, he told SwimSwam his decision to race it will come once the competition is underway.

Dutch Roster for 2022 FINA World Championships

Women

Valerie van Roon – 50m free

Kira Toussaint – 50m/100m back

Maaike de Waard – 50m/100m back, 50m fly

Tessa Giele – 50m fly

Marrit Steenbergen – 200m free, 200m IM

Tes Schouten – 100m breast

Kim Busch – 50m free

Anne Palmans – 50m breast

Sharon van Rouwendaal – 10k open water

Men

Arno Kamminga – 100m/200m breast

Thom de Boer – 50m free

Jesse Puts – 50m free

Stan Pijnenburg – 100m free

Thomas Verhoeven – 50m fly

Nyls Korstanje – 50m/100m fly

Caspar Corbeau – 200m breast

Lars Bottelier – 25k open water

Marcel Schouten – 25k open water.