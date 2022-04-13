First Time In 15+ Yrs Dutch Release Worlds Roster Without Heemskerk Or Kromo

The 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships are spanning June 17th through July 3rd and now we know which athletes will be representing the Netherlands in the pool and open water in Budapest.
Along with its World Para Swimming Championships and World University Games rosters, an 18-strong lineup of an even number of men and women will be representing the orange in Hungary, with two notable absences.
For the first time since 2005, the Dutch roster on the women’s side does not include the iconic names of Femke Heemskerk and Ranomi Kromowidjojo. Heemskerk made her World Championships debut in 2005 while Kromo was the next edition in 2007, with both women having recently announced their retirements.
Of note, the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) says that their relay lineups will be determined in Budapest.
Also noteworthy is the fact that national record holder Arno Kamminga does not have the 50m breast listed by him. The 26-year-old Kamminga nabbed a qualification time in that event; however, he told SwimSwam his decision to race it will come once the competition is underway.
Dutch Roster for 2022 FINA World Championships
Women
Valerie van Roon – 50m free
Kira Toussaint – 50m/100m back
Maaike de Waard – 50m/100m back, 50m fly
Tessa Giele – 50m fly
Marrit Steenbergen – 200m free, 200m IM
Tes Schouten – 100m breast
Kim Busch – 50m free
Anne Palmans – 50m breast
Sharon van Rouwendaal – 10k open water
Men
Arno Kamminga – 100m/200m breast
Thom de Boer – 50m free
Jesse Puts – 50m free
Stan Pijnenburg – 100m free
Thomas Verhoeven – 50m fly
Nyls Korstanje – 50m/100m fly
Caspar Corbeau – 200m breast
Lars Bottelier – 25k open water
Marcel Schouten – 25k open water.
At the 2019 FINA World Championships, the Netherlands finished 14th in the overall medal table, with just one individual silver medal earned at the hands of Kromo in the women’s 50m fly.
World University Games Roster for NED
Sean Niewold – 100m free, 50m fly
Tim Hoogerwerf – 100m/200m free
Rosey Metz – 50m/100m breast
World Para Swimming Championships Roster for NED
Women
Florianne Bultje – 50m free, 100m fly
Ilona Venema – 100m breast
Liesette Bruinsma – 100m free
Lisa Kruger – 100m back, 100m fly, 100m breast, 200m IM
Men
Bas Takken – 400m free
Rogier Dorsman – 50m/100m/400m free, 100m back, 100m fly, 100m breast, 200m IM
Thijs van Hofweegen – 50m free
Thomas van Wanrooij – 100m back, 100m breast, 100m free, 200m IM
