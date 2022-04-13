Swimming Roster Index For The 2022 FINA World Championships In Budapest

Around the world, nations are setting and finalizing their rosters for the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships now that Trials meet season is well underway. We’re keeping track of every roster we can find in this handy index.

We’ll continue updating this index throughout the next coming weeks, adding in rosters as they are set and/or finalized. We’ll do our best to keep up with additional qualifiers and to add in rosters as they become available.

Below, we’ve listed all of the nations that have won medals at the last two editions of the World Championships as a solid starting point for our world-level index.

As a reminder, both Russia and Belarus are excluded from the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships, which you can read more bout here.