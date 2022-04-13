Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming Roster Index For The 2022 FINA World Championships In Budapest

Around the world, nations are setting and finalizing their rosters for the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships now that Trials meet season is well underway. We’re keeping track of every roster we can find in this handy index.

We’ll continue updating this index throughout the next coming weeks, adding in rosters as they are set and/or finalized. We’ll do our best to keep up with additional qualifiers and to add in rosters as they become available.

Below, we’ve listed all of the nations that have won medals at the last two editions of the World Championships as a solid starting point for our world-level index.

As a reminder, both Russia and Belarus are excluded from the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships, which you can read more bout here.

Australia (AUS) Germany (GER) New Zealand (NZL)
Brazil (BRA) Great Britain (GBR) Norway (NOR)
Canada (CAN) Greece (GRE) Singapore (SGP)
China (CHN) Hungary (HUN) South Africa (RSA)
Denmark (DEN) Italy (ITA) Switzerland (SUI)
Egypt (EGY) Japan (JPN) Spain (ESP)
France (FRA) Netherlands (NED) Ukraine (UKR)
United States (USA)

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!